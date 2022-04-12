OCONOMOWOC — The Beatles’ 1969 release “Here Comes The Sun” is one of those timeless classics that always seems to provide soothing and hope.
It would have been a fitting theme song for Monday’s triangular track and field meet at Oconomowoc High School’s Rux Stadium.
The host Raccoons seized the day, totaling 67 points to win the girls competition by 12 points over Hamilton and accumulating 109 points to dominate the boys meet, in which Hamilton was the runner-up with 51. Homestead finished third in both meets.
Few if any athletes capitalized on the weather upgrade more than Oconomowoc junior Makenna Sepic, who won the discus throw with a fling of 113 feet, 11 inches and the shot put with an effort of 33-9.50.
“It felt really good to have the warmth and the breeze and finally getting to throw the discus outside, and getting a PR felt really nice,” Sepic said. “It’s been crazy with the weather. It was 35 degrees Friday, so having the meet today instead was really nice.
“My discus throw was a 14-foot PR for me, and I took first in both the discus and shot put, which was cool. It felt good to be with my whole team and put my throws together. It was a great experience.”
Oconomowoc’s other winning performance on the girls side came from Keira Hoida, Mia Goddard, Dorothy Scruggs and Caitlyn Hodgins in the 4x400meter relay in 4 minutes, 23.98 seconds.
The Raccoons’ runnersup included sophomore Maddie Heidvogel, who ran the 1,600 meters in 5:53.21; and sophomore Audrey Boysa, who completed the 800 meters in 2:39.41.
“It just felt really good being outside,” Heidvogel said. “Being inside, it’s tough to PR because there are so many curves on the track. Today felt so refreshing and normal.
“It’s hard to find the motivation sometimes when the weather’s bad. Having the whole team carry you through and doing the runs together helps a lot. You have other people who are going through the same things.”
Boysa liked the way the postponement worked out.
“Today felt awesome because it’s been so windy and rainy. For the first time in awhile, the sun was actually shining. It was refreshing.
“One team (Arrowhead) got cut because they couldn’t make it here today, but it was so nice to be out here today rather than Friday.”
The Hamilton girls won six events and received a major boost from their sophomore class.
Sophomore Carly Elkin was a double winner, taking the 1,600 in 5:47.37 and the 800 in 2:35.48, while classmate Ramsey Botsford prevailed in the 400 in 1:07.61.
The Chargers’ other victors were senior Cassandra Uribe in the 200 in 26.96, sophomore Ella Schumacher in the triple jump at 31-1.50 and McKenzie Mamayek, Aviya Mitchell, Eliana Kotsonis and Uribe in the 4x200 relay in 1:50.37.
Elkin was asked what sort of advantage Hamilton’s indoor facility gives Chargers athletes when the weather turns nasty.
“It’s really nice because we can still train in a nice facility during the winter and spring, which I think really helps,” Elkin said. “Outdoor training is the best, though. It’s a lot nicer.
“Getting outdoors felt really good. Having the sun out and getting to run outdoors was pretty nice. We’re adjusting to getting back to racing again.”
Botsford echoed Elkin’s sentiments.
“It’s races like these that make training in bad weather pay off,” Botsford said. “They make you want to keep working, and you have your teammates by your side to keep picking you up, which is nice.
“I was so happy that it was sunny and warmer today. I cannot run in cold. When I got out here, it was literally perfect. There was a little wind, but nothing bad. It feels like it’s 80. For our girls to greet me at the finish line was so great. Even if I hadn’t run well, they’d have been there to pick me up. It’s like having sisters who always have my back.”
Nine first-place finishes propelled the Oconomowoc boys to their team title.
Senior Ryder Smith achieved a daily double in the sprints, taking the 100 dash in 11.40 and the 200 in 22.87. The Raccoons’ other individual winners were junior Harrison Cull in the 400 in 52.20, junior Zach Vance in the 3,200 in 9:36.99, senior Ashton Moody in the pole vault at 14-1, junior Kaden Finger in the long jump at 20-4, junior Brandon Wraalstad in the discus throw at 139-1 (more than 22 feet ahead of the runnerup) and sophomore Rodrigue Nakigane in the 300 hurdles in 47.41.
Ocon’s Kaiden Bavuso, Austin Lord, Matthew Cleary and Jackson Pouchert won the 4x400 relay in 3:45.12.
“It was so nice not being cramped indoors,” Cull said. “The 400 is way better to run outside than indoors, because you have to cut inside, which is awful.
“We practice outside every day regardless of what the temperature is. Whenever we compete outside and have that kind of weather, it makes me feel better having practiced in it. Running Friday would have been awful, though. The sprinters especially probably would have pulled muscles.”
Vance seconded Cull’s analysis.
“The winter is definitely tough — the unpredictability of it at times,” Vance said. “You feel like maybe it’s going to start to warm up, and then you get hit with 30s and snow. It’s definitely something you have to fight, but after awhile, you just have to adapt and be ready for anything.
“It absolutely felt good to get outside. The weather was pretty much perfect. Maybe we weren’t happy initially that Friday’s meet got postponed, but once we were out here in the weather today, it was pretty nice.
“I thought we all went out and ran really well and competed today. Everyone was together. We’ve been putting in a lot of work, and I think that showed.”
Hamilton’s winners were senior Colby Horn in the shot put at 47-10.25, junior Evan Herrmann in the 110 hurdles in 16.16, senior Isaiah Gibson in the high jump at 6-2, senior Nathan Gunderson in the triple jump at 40-10, Alexandar Eichmann, Andrew Eichmann, Collin Miller and Nicholas Backus in the 4x200 relay in 1:36.15 and Alexandar Eichmann, Gibson, Adam Jeter and Herrmann in the 4x100 relay in 45.36.
Horn believes the Chargers’ indoor training facility paid dividends for them Monday.
“It definitely helps us out a lot with training and working out,” Horn said. “We mainly throw shot and disc outside, but our indoor facility is awesome, and I work out there every day. I think all of our guys are in there every day.
“Competing outside was so nice. I thought it was going to be cold, but it was awesome out today. We’ve been practicing in the snow and sleet. It’s been cold every day at practice. This was our first nice day, and it felt awesome to be outdoors. We had some good throws.
“I PR’d by an inch, which is awesome. I could have done a little better in the discus, but that’s all right. I thought it was a great day overall.”