OCONOMOWOC — They were reelin’ in the years at the Gale Douglas Field House on Wednesday.
Oconomowoc boys basketball celebrated Senior Night, honoring Tommy Popelier, Tony Collura, Greg Galloway, Jake Fisher, Carter Tower, Aidan Zimmer and Aiden Foerstera for their contributions to the program over the last four years.
After treading across the remnants of ice left by a storm that forced the game to be delayed for a day, spectators were greeted as they entered the premises by easels filled with the honorees’ photos, some of which dated back to their bitty ball days.
Jake Fisher, who became the fourth member of the Raccoons’ 1,000-point club Feb. 11, treated the crowd to another memorable performance, scoring 27 of his game-high 31 points in the second half. But Wauwatosa West spoiled the party, emerging with an 81-68 nonconference victory.
Fisher’s outburst, which took only 13 minutes, wasn’t the only silver lining for Oconomowoc.
Foerstera, sidelined for the first 22 games of the season while recovering from shoulder surgery, not only started, but scored two of the Raccoons’ first three baskets and brought the Ocon student section to its feet with a number of hustle plays.
Zimmer, who also received a start, scored a basket in each half, including a buzzer-beating, breakaway layup to finish the game.
The Raccoons dropped to 13-10 overall while the Trojans, who were ranked in the Wissports.net Division-2 state coaches poll back in December, climbed to 14-10.
“It was nice to come back from my shoulder surgery and play in front of a home audience again,” Foerstera said. “It felt really good. My family and friends were all here, so it was nice to be able to get back into basketball again.
“I’ve been around the team all season, but I just started practicing about three weeks ago. I just played the way I always have. It didn’t feel weird or anything; it felt good to get back out there.”
Oconomowoc coach Jay Benish was glad Foerstera got his chance.
“After Aiden’s surgery in the fall, the timetable was up in the air,” Benish said. “We didn’t know if he’d get back at all this season. He’s been great from day one of practice. His role went from getting towels and water with one arm for the guys to rebounding to finally having use of everything.
“He worked hard to get himself in shape to hopefully play tonight. He would’ve been a kid we’d have relied on heavily if he’d been healthy this season, and we certainly saw why tonight. He does so many good things out there. He knocked an early shot down and came back in during the second half and gave us some good defense.”
Benish wasn’t surprised at Foerstera’s impact.
“It was great having him back on the floor,” the coach said. “He’s such a high-basketball- IQ kid. He can go in with any group of kids, quickly figure out where he fits in and do his job. It was easy to make the call to put him back in there tonight. Hopefully he can contribute in the next few games as well.”
Zimmer took the night in stride.
“It felt like a normal game,” he said. “It was disappointing to let a team score 81 on us, but it was nice to see everyone get in and play.”
He seized his opportunity, too.
“It’s always nice to make your layups,” he said. “That’s my type of bucket. ... Stick it in there.”
Oconomowoc was within 21-17 before Tosa West closed the first half with a 15-8 run. The Trojans were up by double digits until Fisher went on his second-half binge.
“He certainly stepped up and took some good shots,” Benish said. “He knocked a number of them down and got to the free-throw line. Jake did what Jake does. The minute you start crowding him, he draws a foul or gets to the rim. When you sit back, he makes you pay that way.
“He’s been finding those areas where he can get his shot and make things happen. Certainly tonight he found that. Greg Galloway, too, looked more comfortable than he has recently, and that could be really big for us going forward. To get those two going at the right time would be important for us.”
The Raccoons narrowed their deficit to 54-49 with 7:23 remaining before the Trojans countered with a 27-14 burst. The catalyst was senior guard Colin Hardrick, who scored a team-high 25 points and threw down several acrobatic dunks.
“They had speed and size and athletic ability across their whole starting five,” Zimmer said.
Benish wasn’t surprised. “We wanted to see what we need to work on going into the tournament next week, and Tosa West certainly gave us a few things to work on,” he said. “They’re a good team. They could make a run in Division 2. They have some shooters, some ballhandlers and two big kids in the middle. They challenged us. We responded, but we had some stretches where we needed to be a lot better.
“I think Hardrick might be the best point guard in the state. When you look at a kid like him, he could score on any possession, but he’s unselfish enough to work through their offense, he moves
the ball, you don’t hear him say a word to anybody. I know him off the floor a little bit. Colin’s a phenomenal kid, and his game speaks for itself.”
The Raccoons struggled to consistently keep up with the Trojans, who got 17 points from sophomore guard Cole Hansen and 12 from their 6-foot-10 freshman center, Kai Rogers.
“I was disappointed with our transition defense tonight,” Benish said. “We’ve been really good at that. Tonight we were stopping and reaching and slow getting back.
“We played well in the half court against a team that’s as athletic as they are. We clogged things up on them. But then in transition, we didn’t do what we needed to do. Our offense didn’t help, either. We had some turnovers that led to them getting some easy pushouts, which you can’t do against a team like theirs.”
Benish and his players also looked at the bigger picture of Senior Night.
“It was nice to be able to honor such a great group of seniors,” the coach said. “They put a ton of work in, and it was great to have a night for them with their families and fellow students. It’s a big group of seven — a lot of them stuck with it. They kept showing up for each other, embraced their roles and bought into what we’re doing.
“This is another group that has pushed our program forward in a positive way in a lot of ways — not just on the floor, but off the floor in the school and community. They’re kids who are well-respected and do things the right way. As a coach, you hate to lose kids like that, but you’re also excited for them and what their next steps are and what they’re going to do in the years ahead.”
Zimmer and Foerstera shared a few reflections.
“The four years seemed to go fast, but I don’t regret anything,” Zimmer said. “Being able to play with guys like Greg and Jake and Carter since I can remember, it’s cool to see where they’re all at skill-wise and in accolades. It’s impressive.”
Foerstera said, “It’s crazy that it’s been more than a decade now with these guys. The years have really flown by. We went from teammates to friends to family. It’s been awesome playing basketball with them.
“One of the best memories was the first time we beat Pewaukee — as sixthgraders. It was one of their first losses ever. We still have the video of our coach in the huddle after the game. It’s neat to see us enjoying a big win.
“Our years together flew by really quickly. We’re not going to be here in this gym every winter anymore.”