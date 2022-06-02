Raccoons roar in playoff opener

OCONOMOWOC — Oconomowoc was dominant in its WIAA baseball playoff opener Tuesday.
Senior Carter Tower and freshman Ryan Brennecke pitched a combined no-hitter and the Raccoons pounded out 13 hits en route to a 19-0, five-inning Division-1 regional semifinal romp over Beloit Memorial.
Tower seized his opportunity to start the playoff opener.
“On Monday we were talking at practice and Coach said, ‘You’re going tomorrow,’” Tower said. “I was like, ‘Great. Let’s get it rolling.’
“It was a good, allaround win. We got out to a hot (playoff) start — 19-0. ... You couldn’t ask for anything better.”
Sophomore Bradyn Nelson went 3-for-3 with two doubles and five runs batted in, while seniors Jack Markowski and Brady Burrill and sophomore Alex Bryan added two hits apiece for Oconomowoc, which improved to 20-5.
Ocon’s pitchers walked only one while striking out eight.
The Raccoons, seeded third in the Oregon Sectional, will host sixth-seeded Oregon (14-10) in a regional final at 4:30 p.m. today.The winner will move on to play second-seeded Janesville Craig or 10th-seeded Mukwonago in a sectional semifinal at Oregon at 1 p.m. Tuesday. The survivor will meet the winner of Tuesday’s 10 a.m. sectional semifinal — either first-seeded Milton, eighth-seeded Waukesha North, fifth-seeded Kettle Moraine or 13th-seeded Fort Atkinson — in the Oregon Sectional final at 4 p.m. Tuesday.
Senior outfielder Brady Burrill likes his team’s playoff approach.
“We came in with great confidence and attitude,” Burrill said. “When we do that, we can beat anyone.
“It was amazing. It’s always great to start the playoffs with a really big win. It builds confidence, and hopefully the next game will be more of the same. We want to keep it going and get to state.”
The Raccoons went quietly in the bottom of the first inning before breaking loose for nine runs in the second.
Burrill started the outburst with a triple, Nelson laced a two-run double, Markowski plated two runs with a single and senior Jack Anderson added a run-scoring base hit before senior Jack Musselman and Nelson followed with two-run doubles.
“Up and down the lineup, everyone was hitting,” Tower said. “That’s exactly what we wanted.
“It gets us going into Thursday and hopefully a long run in the playoffs. This is the time of year you want to have that momentum.”
Singles by Markowski, Tower and Nelson keyed a four-run third inning before Oconomowoc finished Beloit with a six-run fourth that featured singles by Bryan and Burrill.
Nelson’s WIAA playoff debut was one to remember.
“It was really cool,” the sophomore said. “The no-hitter was awesome. Our pitchers did a great job today.
“I’m seeing the ball well, and it’s a great time to get hot. Everyone is hot right now and we’re putting up runs. It’s all good.”
Nelson expressed his appreciation for the leadership provided by Ocon’s senior class of Burrill, Markowski, Tower, Anderson, Musselman, Jace Laatsch, Logan DesLauries, Aiden Foerstera, Kaiden Forsyth and Tristan Ott.
“The seniors are great,” Nelson said. “They’re a good group of leaders, great guys, and they show us the way.”
The Raccoons continued to win with class and maturity Tuesday, too. There was no taunting or excessive celebration at Beloit Memorial’s expense.
“When it comes down to important games, no matter what the score is, we have to stay focused on each game,” Burrill said. “This game will transition to the next, and we can’t lose our focus.”
Oconomowoc coach Arno Kirchenwitz liked his squad’s get-it-done approach.
“We moved runners, got a well-pitched game from Carter and Ryan and got a lot of kids in the game,” Kirchenwitz said. “We had a number of two-out hits with guys in scoring position. We swung the bat well. Now we have to carry that over to our next game.”
Nelson expects to see more of what Oconomowoc displayed Tuesday as its playoff trek continues.
“We came out here and took care of business,” he said. “And we did it the right way.”