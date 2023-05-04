FRANKLIN — Oconomowoc squeezed in one game before rain arrived and washed out the rest of Saturday’s Franklin Triangular.
And the Raccoons did so with efficient success.
Senior Sydney Stuczynski collected four hits in four at-bats, scored two runs and drove in three, while senior Tayler Bscherer and freshman Kelsey Yambor limited host Franklin to one earned run on four hits to lead the Raccoons to a 13-2 victory over the host Sabers.
Oconomowoc improved to 7-2 overall with its fourth consecutive win.
Ocon went to work right off the bat, scoring four runs in the top of the first inning.
Both teams scored one run in the second and the Sabers added another in the third before the Raccoons put the game away with four in both the fourth and fifth innings.
Bscherer pitched the first three frames, yielding two runs — one earned — on four hits and four walks before Yambor threw two hitless, shutout innings, walking two and striking out two.
Bscherer helped her cause by going 2-for-2 with one run scored and two driven in. Sophomore Sam Schultz and freshman Kamryn Stoltz connected for doubles, Stoltz and senior Leah Mindiola scored three times each, and Schultz knocked in three runs.
Eight players contributed to Oconomowoc’s total of 12 hits.