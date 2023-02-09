MUSKEGO — A climbing expedition escalated Friday.
It will be continued this Saturday.
The Oconomowoc wrestling team’s 2023 surge reached a couple of milestones as the Raccoons accumulated 200 points to claim third place in the Classic 8 Conference Tournament.
Senior 132-pounder Quintin Wolbert captured his second consecutive conference championship, while his brother Kellen Wolbert remained undefeated as a freshman with a title conquest at 120 pounds.
Junior Jayden Yauck became the third Ocon competitor to reach the title round and finished second at 126 pounds.
It was a team performance, though, that enabled the Raccoons to set standards and keep building momentum for the WIAA series, which will start Saturday when Oconomowoc hosts a Division-1 WIAA regional at the Gale Douglas Field House.
“Goal accomplished,” Oconomowoc coach Ryan Woods said shortly after Friday’s action drew to a close. “Our goal was to come in here and make the top three. Since Oconomowoc joined the Classic 8 Conference, that had not been accomplished.
“We scored the most points we’ve ever scored and had more top-three placewinners than we’ve ever had before in the Classic 8 tournament. It was a heck of a day.”
Several Oconomowoc competitors shared their coach’s enthusiasm.
“Beating (Waukesha) West coming into the conference tournament was a huge momentum boost for us,” said senior Brady Jensen, who captured third place at 152 pounds. “We really got rolling here.
“We’re doing something big, and it feels great.”
Senior Kaiden Bavuso, who earned third place at 170 pounds, enjoyed his final conference tourney.
“Our team did very well,” he said. “We’re working together as a team. We’re working in unison to win duals and meets.
“We’re all very excited. We have a big week of practice ahead of us, and we’re going to get after it.”
Quintin Wolbert, last season’s 126-pound Classic 8 champ, moved up a weight class and set the tone for Oconomowoc on Friday by going the distance at 132.
He was a convincing champion, sticking Waukesha North’s Riley West in 2 minutes, 45 seconds and Muskego’s Mason Drout in 3:33 before defeating Arrowhead’s Connor Crumer 12-5 to extend his season record to 21-4.
“Obviously it means a lot to win a conference title as a senior,” Quintin Wolbert said. “It’s a big milestone. But it’s just a turning point to get me ready for regionals, sectionals and state. That’s what’s important.
“This was the second time I’ve wrestled Connor this year. I think we wrestled five or six times last year, and we’ll probably wrestle again in the next two weeks. We train together a lot. Last year was the first year we met and we’ve been friends since. It’s tough wrestling the same guy match after match.”
Quintin’s freshman sensation brother didn’t mess around, either.
Kellen Wolbert feasted on pancakes, flattening Waukesha South’s Jayson Ciriaco in 2:24, Mukwonago’s Alex Needham in 3:17 and Arrowhead’s Lucas Ryan in 3:36.
“This feels great,” Kellen Wolbert said after running his record to 37-0. “I wrestled him (Ryan) one other time and have practiced with him a decent number of times at AWA (Askren Wrestling Academy). I just focused on scoring a lot of points in the match.
“I wrestled my other matches with the same mentality — to score as many points as possible and try to get pin points for the team.”
Reaching the top step of the medal stand like his senior brother was quite an experience.
“That means a lot,” Kellen said. “Not everyone gets a chance to compete at a high level with their brother and achieve something like this together. It’s nice to have my brother wrestling here with me.”
Yauck moved up one spot in the conference standings from last season with his runner-up performance at 126, which hiked his ledger to 23-8.
He felled Muskego’s Nathan Schanen in 55 seconds and Waukesha South’s Jimmy Wollenberg in 1:20 before being edged 3-2 by Arrowhead’s Collin McDowell.
“I’ve known McDowell since I was 6,” Yauck said. “We wrestle all the time. Last time I wrestled him was last year and I lost 10-2. I lost to him 4-0 this year (in a conference dual). I’ve made a big step toward doing everything I need to do to beat him.
“It’s such an honor being on a team with such great people and studs who can push me to get where I am today. Kellen and Quintin have been pushing me a lot to be a better person and a better wrestler.
“It’s crazy how they wrestle so cleanly, and their mat IQ is really, really good. I feel like they have a lot of potential.”
Oconomowoc’s third-place finishers were Jensen at 152, senior Liam Nichols at 160, Bavuso at 170 and sophomore Sam Ganos at 182.
Jensen (22-15) won by 13-2 major decision over Mukwonago’s Wyatt Newman, was clipped 4-3 by Waukesha West’s Xander Kuokkanen and pinned Muskego’s Jack Stanis in 1:23 before prevailing 5-4 over Kettle Moraine’s Charlie Weber.
“It felt amazing,” Jensen said of his third-place match. “The guy I wrestled has been my friend for years. I wrestle him at club. I wrestled against him in our dual earlier this season and lost to him in overtime.
“It felt amazing to come back and beat him here.”
Nichols (16-17) opened with a 16-1 technical fall over Waukesha North’s Braulio Pacheco. He lost via 6-3 decision to Arrowhead’s Nate Druckrey, but battled back to level Mukwonago’s Seth Krause in 1:29 and Waukesha West’s Jaxon Lawrence in 1:40.
“Going into the tournament, I knew it was going to be tough. I wanted to beat what I got last year when I finished fifth.
“I ended up having to wrestle May, who’s ranked, in the second round. Going into that match, I was thinking, ‘This is going to be tough. He’s wrestled Brady (Jensen) a couple of times.’ I told myself that I was going to give it my all and make the match tough for him. It was a three-point match, which is way closer than I would have expected.
“I came back and took third. We got lots of pins.”
Bavuso lost a 12-11 heartbreaker to Arrowhead’s Blake Riphenburg in his first match. Following a bye, he planted Waukesha South’s Justin Giese in 4:18, then downed Riphenburg in 2:53 in a rematch for third place.
“Winning my third-place match means a lot because I wrestled him here in my first match and lost,” Bavuso said. “It came down to the last 10 seconds and I lost 12-11.
“I’m so glad I got that rematch and was able to win it.”
Ganos (14-7) began his “Friday night lights” stint with a 1:35 pin of Waukesha South’s Israel Albiter. He was pinned by Muskego’s Matt Kinzel in 1:50, then dealt Mukwonago’s Charles Vento the same fate in 3:57 before felling Kettle Moraine’s Robert Memmel in 2:43.
Oconomowoc senior Adam Lois (1715) took fourth place at 195. He won by 9-1 major decision over Waukesha North’s Chris Pena Soto,dropped a 10-1 major to Arrowhead’s Dylan Polczynski, spiked Waukesha West’s Will Blaszkowski in 1:28 and lost 11-8 to Muskego’s Zach Current.
OHS sophomore Ibes Hamdan (16-17) placed fourth at 106. He shut out Muskego’s Thomas Mattsen 6-0, lost 61 to Mukwonago’s Colton Katzfey,staked Waukesha North’s Sebastian George in 3:41 and was edged by Arrowhead’s Jaden Torres 76.
Completing Ocon’s lineup, senior Brandon Wraalstad (23-12) finished fifth at 285, sophomore William Mattert (18-17) placed fifth at 113, Tatum Blaine finished sixth at 145 and Anders Mariano went 0-2 at 138.
What were the keys to the Raccoons’ successful performance?
“It all starts with the training and the teaching that we do — how we train and when we train,” Woods said. “We’re starting to peak as a team, and that definitely showed today.
“Up and down the lineup, it was just an incredible effort by everybody. Brady Jensen faced a super respectable kid from Kettle Moraine in Charlie Weber. He had never beaten him in high school. He came out there tonight and did it to take third, which was awesome.
“Kaiden Bavuso avenged a loss in the first round of the tournament today and beat the guy for third place. He had lost two him earlier this year and a couple of times last year, so this was good to see.”