MUKWONAGO — Oconomowoc displayed its resilience Friday with a 12-8 Classic 8 Conference triumph over Mukwonago three days after falling 8-2 to the Indians.
The Raccoons led the rematch 2-1 through three innings before scoring three runs in the fourth, two in both the fifth and sixth and three in the seventh.
Mukwonago (3-3, 1-1) countered with four in the fourth and three in the sixth.
“After we lost, we showed up to practice the next morning and we were ready to go. ... ready to work,” Oconomowoc senior Drew Flanagan said. “We came back and played a good game against them the second time.”
Flanagan went 2-for-4 with a triple and two runs batted in. Junior Mason Schmidt and sophomore Luke Schlosser also went 2-for-4, with Schmidt driving home two runs and Schlosser bringing home one.
Sophomore Marek Bolson had one hit, scored one run and knocked in another, junior Alex Bryan tallied three runs, and sophomore Ryan Brennecke scored twice.
“We had a rough game the first time against Mukwonago,” Brennecke said. “In baseball, you have so many games. When you have a game like that, you turn your brain off and then get ready for the next game that’s coming. We knew we were a better team than them.
“All we had to do was put the ball in play. Once we started doing that, the runs started coming.”
Junior Anderson Hayes pitched the first 3 2/3 frames for Oconomowoc before junior Bradyn Nelson finished and earned the victory.
The two Oconomowoc pitchers yielded a combined 10 hits and five walks while striking out seven.