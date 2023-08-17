OCONOMOWOC — Expectations are high this season for the 2023 Oconomowoc girls golf team, which was ranked seventh in the Wisconsin Golf Coaches Association Division 1 preseason poll.
Early on, the Raccoons haven’t let their billing get the better of them.
Ocon shot 359 to tie for fifth place in the Washington County Invitational on Aug. 10, then carded a 351 to place 10th in the BCH Classic on Tuesday at Wanaki Golf Course.
The Raccoons welcome back three members of their 2022 squad, which placed seventh in the WIAA Division 1 state tournament with a score of 676.
They are senior Lauren Lupinek, who finished ninth in the state meet at 154; and juniors Aubrey Westerman and Emerson Ihde.
“It’s a quick start to the season with three practices before the first tournament,” Oconomowoc coach Jason Dahl said Tuesday. “This gives us an idea of what we’re capable of and a measuring stick for the goals we’ve set for the season.
“We had some good shots today, but we have areas that we can improve with our short games. Lauren had a solid back nine today with a 3-under par 33 en route to a 74. Aubrey really did well to grind out an 85 today.”
New to the Oconomowoc lineup are sophomores Maria Jorgensen, Laci Griswold and Reese O’Driscoll.
“All of these players have put time in and worked on their games over the summer,” Dahl said. “Lauren had a very successful summer tournament schedule, placing seventh overall in the player-of-the-year rankings. She received all-state recognition last season.”
Lupinek led the Raccoons out of the gate Aug. 10, tying for sixth place with a 74. She was followed by Westerman at 90, Ihde at 92, Griswold at 96 and Jorgensen at 97.
Brookfield East totaled 315 to claim the team title, while East sophomore Payton Haugen was medalist with a 69.
The first round of the BCH Classic, not surprisingly, was rained out.
The tourney was compacted into a single day, during which Lupinek again paced Oconomowoc, this time with a 74 to share fifth place.
Westerman posted an 85, while Jorgensen shot 97, Ihde 103 and Griswold 104.
Westosha Central finished atop the standings at 301 led by senior Kylie Walker, who earned medalist honors with a 67.
“Lauren shot 73 (+3) today and had several looks at birdie today, but no putts seemed to drop for her,” Dahl said. “Aubrey and Emerson were around bogey golf. Both players drove the ball well off the tee.
“Maria and Laci each continue to show really good progress in their first varsity matches. We have to continue working on limiting the double bogeys and 3putts and we’ll continue to see scores improving.
“These girls have come back from last year and are hitting the ground running.”