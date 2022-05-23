Raccoons snare Round Robin - 1

Oconomowoc senior baseball player Logan Des Lauries hits his first high school home run against Whitnall on Saturday, May 21, 2022, in what would be a 10-0 win for the Raccoons ended by the run rule.

 Submitted photo by Allison Stoneberg

OCONOMOWOC — The Oconomowoc High School baseball team outlasted Homestead for a 5-4 victory in nine innings to sweep its Round Robin at Roosevelt Field on Saturday.

Senior Logan Des Lauries (pictured) slammed his first high school home run to help Oconomowoc run-rule Whitnall in its opening game.

The team's next game is today (Monday, May 23) at Classic 8 Conference leader Arrowhead. 

Catch up with OHS' baseball exploits in the May 26 Enterprise.

