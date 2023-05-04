CHENEQUA/OCONOMOWOC — Oconomowoc shot a score of 311 to finish third in a Classic 8 Conference megamini held April 24 at Chenequa Country Club and April 25 at Oconomowoc Golf Club.
“We had a solid first day at Chenequa with a 153,” Oconomowoc coach Jason Dahl said. “Sophomores Drew Maglio and JP Flannery led with impressive 34 and 37. They were really solid. Drew had a birdie on the sixth hole after nearly holing out from the fairway.
“JP made an excellent putt with a lot of break on the par-3 seventh hole.
“The second day at Oconomowoc was a bit of a letdown, shooting a 166. I think it was a combination of putts not dropping and just not getting up and down to save enough pars.”