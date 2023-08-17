WEST BEND — Oconomowoc prepared for the onset of its 2023 football season with a Friday scrimmage at West Bend East.
Its performance met with positive reviews from coach Sal Logue.
“I felt both units played very fast and executed well for the vast majority of the scrimmage,” Logue said. “We have been super fortunate not to have suffered any significant injuries up until this point of our preseason.”
The Raccoons will kick off their campaign at 7 p.m. Friday by hosting age-old rival Watertown at Rux Stadium in their Parents Night game.
While Oconomowoc returns nine starters from last season’s 4-5 squad, Logue said the competition for the remaining jobs was ongoing following Friday’s scrimmage.
“We continue to have battles on both of our interior lines as well as in the secondary,” Logue said. “I think all of these players will have ample opportunity as we enter week one.”
Logue likes the progress he has seen from the Raccoons since they began practicing.
“I believe we play very fast and aggressively,” the coach said. “We just have to continue to jell as a team.
“We cannot put ourselves in positions where we beat ourselves. I think we have a very competitive team.”
Seniors Alex Wraalstad, Jamison Klein and Alex Bryan have been designated to share captain’s duties with juniors Ben Holtzman, Andrew Mirek and Malachi Spencer. They were asked what goals they have set for their final go-round as Raccoons.
“Playoffs,” said Wraalstad, who led Oconomowoc in rushing with 832 yards last season. “We especially want to make the playoffs and extend the season by winning a few games, especially because we’re seniors.”
Klein, a second-team All-Classic 8 Conference defensive end in 2022, doesn’t want Oconomowoc to take a back seat to anyone this fall.
“My biggest thing is there’s nobody in the state that we can’t beat,” he said. “It may seem like I’m reaching for the stars, but I’m super confident that we can win conference and we can make the state championship and win our first one.
“I’m excited.” Bryan, who received all-conference honorable mention as a defensive back, wants to participate in the playoffs, too.
That would likely mean that Ocon assistant coach Tom Roman will need five layers or so of warm clothing to combat the bitter cold weather.
“He’s wearing three now, so we’ve almost got him already,” Bryan said.