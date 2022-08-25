State champions ready to begin encore

OCONOMOWOC — “Can You Top This?” was a groundbreaking, audience-participation program that hit the airwaves in 1940 and was inducted into the Radio Hall of Fame in 1989.
It inspired a television series in the 1950s and a TV game show in the 1970s.
Five decades later, the Oconomowoc volleyball team is taking on its daunting challenge as the WIAA’s defending Division-1 state champion.
The Raccoons swept Oak Creek, Kettle Moraine and Appleton North without losing a set at state and finished their historic campaign at 39-5. And anyone who has followed the Raccoons’ dramatic rise to prominence under 14th-year coach Michelle Bruss knows they won’t back down from that challenge, even after losing first-team all-stater Haley Koch, all-WIAA state tournament selection Hadley Strohkirch, honorable-mention all-stater Alana Dvorak, Ella Unterweger and Lindsey Christman to graduation.
“I’m really looking forward to another year with this group,” Bruss said. “Our goals and objectives remain the same as they always do — improve every day, push each other to be the best that we can and then fight for championships.
“We have eight new faces on this team, but seven returners who are ready to take on any challenge. These returners are a special breed of kind, competitive and humble. They are the perfect mix of players to help these new athletes to feel comfortable and then push them to be their best. It’ll be a fun year!”
Ocon’s veteran nucleus consists of seniors Cordelia Kearns and Cheyenne Schubert and juniors Lilly Wagner, Kate Tesmer, Bays Keller, Olivia Kwiatkowski and Anna Bjork.
Kearns, Wagner and Bjork were linchpins of last season’s state championship crew and have taken the leadership mantle.
“We have three main players stepping into some big roles,” Bruss said. “Lilly Wagner, Anna Bjork and Cordelia Kearns all have experience from last year and are ready to get this season started.”
Wagner and Bjork were secondteam all-state selections by the Wisconsin Volleyball Coaches Association and first-team all-WIAA state tournament choices and are participating in the elite United States Olympic Development Program.
Wagner paced the Raccoons with 1,104 assists, while Bjork led the team with 319 kills and 67 aces. Kearns earned all-state honorable mention.
The Raccoons’ varsity newcomers are junior Kira Harpster; sophomores Kaitlyn Connors, Fallon Radler, Samantha Schultz and Avery Taylor; and freshmen Grae Hunter, Jayce Keller, Audra Steinke and Marlee Sivak.
“We actually haven’t made a ton of changes when it comes to training,” Bruss said. “We have a lot of new faces on the team this year, so we’re working on our communication and expectations of each player on the court.
“We have a solid base to start from with our returners, but we need to build upon that in order to remain competitive.”
Bruss expects the Classic 8 Conference to have a new look this season.
“The senior class last year was big across the conference,” the coach said. “It’ll be really interesting to see how all these teams begin to fill in their teams. I think we’ll continue to be in the top half of the conference and in the fight for state.”
The Raccoons will participate in The Joust beginning at noon Friday and continuing at 9 a.m. Saturday at Homestead High School. They finished fifth in the tournament last season.
Ocon will begin the defense of its Classic 8 Conference title by hosting Waukesha West at 7 p.m. Tuesday.
2022 OCONOMOWOC GIRLS VOLLEYBALL SCHEDULE
Friday: Joust at Homestead, Noon
Saturday: Joust at Homestead, 9 a.m.
Tuesday: Waukesha West, 7 p.m.
Sept. 3: Invitational at Mukwonago, 9 a.m.
Sept. 6: at Waukesha South, 7 p.m.
Sept. 13: Mukwonago, 7 p.m.
Sept. 16: Invitational at Milwaukee Sting Center, 4 p.m.
Sept. 17: Invitational at Milwaukee Sting Center, 8 a.m.
Sept. 20: Arrowhead, 7 p.m. Sept. 23: Invitational at West Bend East, 4 p.m.
Sept. 24: Invitational at West Bend East, 9 a.m.
Sept. 27: at Kettle Moraine, 7 p.m. Oct. 4: Waukesha North, 7 p.m.
Oct. 6: at Muskego, 7 p.m.
Oct. 13: Hartford, 7 p.m.
Oct. 20: WIAA regional at Oconomowoc, 7 p.m.
Oct. 27: WIAA sectional at Watertown, 7 p.m.
Oct. 29: WIAA sectional at Oconomowoc, 7 p.m.