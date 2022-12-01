A volleyball kill has to rank among the most dominant individual feats in all of sports.
Over the past four seasons, Cordelia Kearns recorded 1,015 of them — more than anyone else who has worn an Oconomowoc High School varsity uniform.
Those who witnessed the 2022 Classic 8 Conference Player of the Year in action can attest to what an overpowering game changer she was during her senior campaign, when she hammered a program record of 432 kills.
Some of her booming shots might still be embedded in gym floors across southeastern Wisconsin.
As resounding as so many of those “K-bombs” were, what rings even louder is the selflessness that Kearns expresses repeatedly as she puts her career in perspective. Her team’s success always came first.
She began by addressing questions about her earliest memories of volleyball and who introduced her to the sport.
“These two questions actually go really well together for me,” Kearns said. “My older sister, Phoebe, was the one to basically introduce me to the sport. She started playing in middle school, and being the youngest child, I went along to all of her practices (my parents were also the coaches and couldn’t really leave me at home).
“I think the earliest I remember from those practices was learning to set by putting liter soda bottles between our hands.”
It wasn’t long before Kearns was playing the sport competitively, but she had to bide her time.
“My first ever club season was when I was 9 and played for J-county Flair,” she said. “I didn’t play much because I was so much younger than the other girls.”
Kearns was asked to share her first recollections of her involvement in Oconomowoc volleyball.
“Definitely playing at OVBC for Coach (Michelle) Bruss my 10s year,” she said. “That was my first real club season. It was actually what made me want to open enroll to Oconomowoc. Just having Bruss as a coach again was amazing.
“From there, I also played with Oconomowoc in the WYVL league, and we won the whole thing a few times. I made a ton of friends through that, and I still talk to most of them now.”
Kearns’ career nearly derailed while she was in middle school.
“After playing club for Sting Gold my 12s year, I was ready to completely quit volleyball,” she said. “I decided to give it a shot and I ended up playing for Taylor and Edmonds and they made me love the sport again. I just had a blast with them and my game overall got better.
“The next year, I had Eli Sharping and Taylor Morey as my coaches. Eli completely changed my hitting game. I’d honestly like to credit him for how hard I swing. Taylor changed my passing game. I am a six-rotation outside because she was able to teach me how to pass.”
Kearns followed through on her quest to open enroll at Oconomowoc and made an instant impact as a freshman, becoming an integral component of the Raccoons’ 39-4 WIAA Division-1 state runner-up team.
She got to know the Resch Center quite well, representing the Raccoons at state in three of her four years on their squad.
When asked about her career highlights, she immediately referenced Titletown, where the Oconomowoc program achieved its first WIAA state championship in 2021.
“One-hundred percent all of the experiences I had at state, especially winning it last year,” Kearns said. “It was just such an insane experience that not everyone gets to do. It taught me a lot about my game and how to play better under tons of pressure.
“And I think my whole senior season was just a highlight in itself. I accomplished tons of things I didn’t think were even possible. Breaking some records, hitting the 1,000th kill milestone, and being named Player of the Year.
“It was just an amazing time and I’m super proud of it!”
Bruss enjoyed taking a stroll down Memory Lane as she reviewed her history of coaching Kearns.
“I have had the privilege of coaching Cordy in her very first year of volleyball with OVBC,” Bruss said. “Back then, she wanted to be a setter, but that quickly changed as she got bigger and stronger.
“Cordy has been through injuries during club season, and even though they sidelined her a little bit, she improved in other areas of the game that led her to be the well-rounded player that she is.”
Kearns’ progression left quite an impression on her coach. She was a secondteam all-state selection by the Wisconsin Volleyball Coaches Association as a senior and finished with career totals of 147 blocks, 669 digs and 117 aces in addition to her 1,015 kills.
“I’m really proud of the way Cordy has developed over the years,” Bruss said. “She never settled for being good; she worked to be great, and man, did she succeed!
“Even with a Covid year in her four years, she is leaving as the kills record leader as well as a single-season kills record leader.
“She is leaving her mark here in Ocon.”
Kearns managed to excel academically, too, while climbing the volleyball ladder.
“Academics are super important to me,” she said. “I have gotten Scholar-Athlete awards in my first three years, and hopefully will again this year.
“It is actually pretty easy to balance volleyball and academics for me. I get most of my work done in class. Whenever I get any time in school, I always use it. And when I do have work to do outside of school, I organize it in a way so I can prioritize my work, but also include practice and relaxation time.”
Kearns will continue her education and volleyball career at Florida Institute of Technology, an NCAA Division-II school in Melbourne, Fla.
“The reason I chose Florida Tech is because I have always wanted to pursue a career in some type of engineering, and they are a STEM college,” Kearns said. “So while I don’t have my major decided, I am hoping to utilize Florida Tech’s connections to get a stable career when I graduate.”
Kearns will no doubt enjoy her final several months at OHS, which became a truly special place for her as she became one of the Raccoons’ all-time greats.
“I can’t even put into words how much it means to me,” she said. “I had such an amazing time, and all of it has allowed me to make memories that will last me forever. Not many people can say that they won a state championship match or have gone to three of them in their careers.
“I was obviously a little disappointed in our loss to DSHA, but I am so beyond proud of how hard we fought. It was just a great way to go out, playing for each other and always staying strong.”
She focused a bigger picture into view.
“I am also just so happy to have had this career,” Kearns said. “I am just so honored that I have had people in my corner all four years who have helped me accomplish these things.
“I’m just super happy that I was able to leave my legacy on Oconomowoc, and hopefully I inspired people while I was doing it.”
That became obvious during Oconomowoc’s 2022 state runner-up journey as the community banded together to follow a record setter.
“It meant so much to me,” Kearns said. “I love this community, and I am so happy that I had countless opportunities to represent us. And it meant even more that they were also there to support us.
“I will for sure miss our student section and the great atmosphere we have built around this program. But I think what I will miss the most are the people. The coaches have been such a huge part of my volleyball career and helped me so much. And the girls. ... They have helped me with so much. They are some of my closest friends, I will be most upset that I will never get to play with this team again.”
