Oconomowoc senior Paige Eicher (left) competes in the vault during a 2022 gymnastics meet. Eicher qualified for Saturday’s state meet in the vault, floor exercise and all-around during last week’s Arrowhead Sectional. Oconomowoc senior Kaylee LaFernier (right) is headed back to the WIAA State Gymnastics Meet. Last year’s vault state champion qualified on the uneven bars during Saturday’s Arrowhead Sectional.