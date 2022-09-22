Western Lakes celebrates seniors with convincing win

Gathering at poolside on their Senior Night at the YMCA at Pabst Farms on Sept. 14 are Western Lakes swimmers from left, Hannah Sobczak, Brook Campbell, Zoie Knisbeck, Isabella Mailloux, Makenna Sepic and MaryClaire Kopfer.

 

 Submitted photo

NEW BERLIN — Sept. 14 was a night to celebrate at the YMCA at Pabst Farms.

The Western Lakes co-op girls swimming team not only honored six of its members on Senior Night, but continued to build a wave of momentum with a 128-23 Woodland Conference dual triumph over New Berlin West.

The convincing victory featured 11 first-place finishes, and MaryClaire Kopfer and Molly Schmidt both accounted for two of them.

Kopfer established a team record with a time of 1 minute, 9.37 seconds in the 100-yard breaststroke and finished the 50 freestyle in 25.11, while Schmidt touched first in the 200 free in 2:16.10 and in the 100 butterfly in 1:11.36. Brook Campbell captured first in the 200 individual medley in 2:44.91, Emma-Jean Swanson won the 100 free in 1:02.64, Zoie Knisbeck took the 500 free in 6:20.10 and Lauren Shafer prevailed in the 100 backstroke in 1:09.02.

Western Lakes won the 200 medley relay in 2:04.69, the 200 free relay in 1:58.86 and the 400 free relay in 4:05.22.

The team supplemented its firsts with nine secondplace finishes. They were earned by Shafer in the 200 free in 2:16.89, Jillian O’Dell in the 200 IM in 2:59.96, Makenna Sepic in the 50 free in 29.91, Isabella Mailloux in the 100 fly in 1:19.65, Campbell in the 100 free in 1:03.50 and Knisbeck the 100 back in 1:14.35, along with the “B” 200 medley relay in 2:16.81, the “B” 200 free relay in 2:13.82 and the “B” 400 free relay in 4:33.30.

Western Lakes’ third-place finishers were Sylvia Zipperer in the 200 free in 2:31.26 and in the 100 fly in 1:28.75, Brooke Sakalowski in the 50 free in 30.47 and in the 100 free in 1:11.50, O’Dell in the 500 free in 6:33.37 and Mailloux in the 100 breaststroke in 1:28.25.