Western Lakes celebrates seniors with convincing win

NEW BERLIN — Sept. 14 was a night to celebrate at the YMCA at Pabst Farms.
The Western Lakes co-op girls swimming team not only honored six of its members on Senior Night, but continued to build a wave of momentum with a 128-23 Woodland Conference dual triumph over New Berlin West.
The convincing victory featured 11 first-place finishes, and MaryClaire Kopfer and Molly Schmidt both accounted for two of them.
Kopfer established a team record with a time of 1 minute, 9.37 seconds in the 100-yard breaststroke and finished the 50 freestyle in 25.11, while Schmidt touched first in the 200 free in 2:16.10 and in the 100 butterfly in 1:11.36. Brook Campbell captured first in the 200 individual medley in 2:44.91, Emma-Jean Swanson won the 100 free in 1:02.64, Zoie Knisbeck took the 500 free in 6:20.10 and Lauren Shafer prevailed in the 100 backstroke in 1:09.02.
Western Lakes won the 200 medley relay in 2:04.69, the 200 free relay in 1:58.86 and the 400 free relay in 4:05.22.
The team supplemented its firsts with nine secondplace finishes. They were earned by Shafer in the 200 free in 2:16.89, Jillian O’Dell in the 200 IM in 2:59.96, Makenna Sepic in the 50 free in 29.91, Isabella Mailloux in the 100 fly in 1:19.65, Campbell in the 100 free in 1:03.50 and Knisbeck the 100 back in 1:14.35, along with the “B” 200 medley relay in 2:16.81, the “B” 200 free relay in 2:13.82 and the “B” 400 free relay in 4:33.30.
Western Lakes’ third-place finishers were Sylvia Zipperer in the 200 free in 2:31.26 and in the 100 fly in 1:28.75, Brooke Sakalowski in the 50 free in 30.47 and in the 100 free in 1:11.50, O’Dell in the 500 free in 6:33.37 and Mailloux in the 100 breaststroke in 1:28.25.