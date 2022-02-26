MADISON — Oconomowoc High School junior Quintin Wolbert has reached the Saturday phase of the WIAA Division-1 State Individual Wrestling Tournament for the second consecutive season.
Wolbert began his third state appearance with a 2-minute pin of Waukesha West freshman Isaiah Guerrero at the Kohl Center, then dropped an 8-4 decision to Milton junior Matt Haldiman.
Wolbert pulled out an 8-7 victory over Arrowhead sophomore Connor Crumer in his first consolation match, then leveled South Milwaukee sophomore Connor O'Donnell in 4:28 to extend his record to 47-3.
He faces Kaukauna junior Bryan Winans at 10 a.m. Saturday.
OHS freshman Jayden Yauck dropped an 11-1 major decision at 120 pounds to Waterford junior Judson Halter in his state tourney debut Thursday. Yauck finished 39-10.
For more Oconomowoc prep sports coverage, subscribe to The Enterprise today: https://bit.ly/ocoent_sub