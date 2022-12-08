Wraalstad follows father as lineman, leader

OCONOMOWOC — Consider Brandon Wraalstad a chip off the old blocker.
That’s no typo. And the heritage holds true both on and off the football field.
Wraalstad became the second of Brian and Kristen Wraalstad’s sons to play football for Oconomowoc High School, but the first to follow in Brian’s cleatprints as a lineman. And like his father, he excelled at it. Even a broken hip sustained during his sophomore year could not deny him.
The 6-foot-4, 250-pound Brandon was the prime protector for left-handed senior quarterback Hayden Schutte while manning the right tackle position. He was recognized with a first-team All-Classic 8 Conference selection by the league coaches.
And when many of Wraalstad’s offensive teammates were catching their breath on the sideline, he remained on the field as a defensive end. He led the 2022 Raccoons with 46 tackles including eight for loss and three quarterback sacks to earn second-team all-conference status on that side of the ball.
Beyond the trenches, he shared captain’s duties with fellow seniors Schutte, Connor Doyle and Ty Wall and demonstrated precisely the caliber of leadership coach Sal Logue asked of him.
In this edition of Ocon Q & A, Wraalstad turns back the clock to his football beginnings, his developmental years in the sport and what it meant to him to represent his team, school, family and community under the Friday night lights.
Q: What are your earliest memories of your introduction to football?
A: My earliest football memory is definitely the Packers’ Super Bowl win, when I was just 6. I didn’t understand the sport yet, but I remember how much joy it brought to people around me.
Q: Who are the people who’ve been the most impactful in your football career and how so?
A: Obviously my parents, particularly my dad, who has coached me since fifth grade. My brothers Brady and Al would play catch with me in our backyard for hours. Eventually we started training together, and I know for a fact I wouldn’t be where I am without their motivation and support.
Q: When did you start playing competitively, and what are a few favorite memories of those days? What was it like being from a family of football-playing boys?
A: I played flag football before I played tackle, but I consider fifth grade (my first year of tackle) to be the year where I first played competitively. When I think of those days, I think of how wet and muddy it would sometimes get, and how it felt to wake up early on a fall Saturday to go play football.
To this day, the smell of fall brings me back to those times.
Q: At what age did you start going to OHS games, and what are some memories of those games/teams? Which players did you most look up to?
A: I really can’t say when I first went to an OHS football game. We’ve just always gone to them. The first memory I can recall, though, is the game from 2013 that ended 84-82. That game was special.
The players I looked up to the most were definitely Brett Samson and Canton Larson. As weird as it might sound, those dudes were like NFL players to me.
Q: I know your dad was a football standout and was actively involved in youth football coaching. Did he coach you all the way through the ranks? What were some favorite memories of those days?
A: He’s pretty much coached me every year since fifth grade. I’m very thankful to have something like football that brings us together.
My favorite memory has got to be the car rides to and from practice. ... listening to music and talking about the practice we were about to have or the one we just had. Those little moments are the things I’ll look back on when remembering him as my coach.
Q: What was it like to play for OHS — and then on varsity — for the first time?
A: Playing for the school that I grew up watching was honestly an honor. Carrying on the legacies of the people who came before me was my priority.
As for my first action on varsity, I remember it like it was yesterday. My sophomore year, there was hardly anyone in the stands due to Covid restrictions, but to me, it felt like the Super Bowl. I actually puked before we ran out to the field. I was that nervous.
But after the first hit, all the nerves left my body. I ended up getting a sack on the third play of my varsity career — a moment I couldn’t forget if I tried.
Q: You played a number of different positions. What that was like and why was it important to have the versatility to do so?
A: It was tough honestly. Getting half as much practice as everyone else to hone your abilities, having to watch twice as much film, and of course having to be on the field for practically every down on Fridays.
But it was something I took a lot of pride in. Playing both ways was what the team needed. I wasn’t supposed to play offensive line; I was a receiver, but we needed a fifth lineman, so I filled that void.
Q: Did you have a favorite position, and if so, which one and why?
A: Even though I didn’t play it this year, tight end is definitely my favorite position. I played it every year from fifth through 10th grade.
The main thing that I like about it is the versatility the position allows and demands. You need to be fast and agile with great hands like a receiver, but you also need to physical and dominate in the trenches like an offensive linemen. It’s the best of both worlds.
Q: You and your fellow captains faced a tough act to follow in the 2021 captains, but you did a great job. How important was it to have them as role models, and what did you bring to the table as a team leader?
A: Leadership is the most important part of a successful team; not even just football, but in general. The captains last year were great. They led not only by example, but were also vocal and supportive of everyone on the team. They also did a great job of keeping the team focused on the goals we had as a team.
I did my best to try to embody what a leader is just like they did.
Q: What would you consider the highlights of your OHS career?
A: A few of the moments I’ll remember when I recall my high school career is obviously the huge win against Muskego. Being a key contributor in a win like that is something I can only hope to experience again.
There was a game-winning catch I had in my freshman year.
And probably my first action on varsity.
Q: Strange question maybe, but I’m curious. Did you choose No. 59 or was that just issued to you? Was that by chance your dad’s number?
A: I wasn’t issued the number. I wore No. 88 when I played receiver, but when I was told I was getting moved to offensive line, I had to change. I chose 59 because of (former Carolina Panthers linebacker) Luke Kuechly. He or J.J. Watt were probably my favorite non-Packers when I was younger. The way he played the game and the way he conducted himself in interviews made me love him.
So when I had to make the change, I went with his number.
Q: How do academics factor into your life as an OHS student-athlete:
A:Academics are extremely important — more important than anything at this age. It sets you up for your future. I’m proud of the fact that I can be a high-level, multisport athlete and a high-level student.
If you want to be good at something, it takes hard work and dedication. People who are hardwoking don’t just work hard sometimes; they do it all the time. That ties into athletics greatly — much more than people think.
If I can’t trust a teammate to simply pass a class, how can I trust them with anything on the field?
Q: Have you made your college plans yet? If so, where are you heading, what do you plan to study, and if you have football aspirations, what are they?
A: I do have college aspirations. I’ve got a few offers and interest from FCS Division-I schools. I plan on continuing my football career at one one of them. When I do continue in college, I want to study computer science or computer engineering.
Q: What did it mean to you to represent your school and community as an OHS football player?
A: It meant the world to me to be a part of something I dreamed of when I was little. I obviously wish we could have gone further, but I don’t regret my time here in the slightest.
It was amazing representing my family, school and community every Friday, and I’m gonna miss it terribly.
However, I still lucky to be able to experience the wrestling season this winter and potentially break a school record this spring in the discus throw.
The goal for the rest of my high school journey is to leave an everlasting legacy here not just as an athlete, but as a leader and a person.