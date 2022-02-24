OSHKOSH — The WIAA State Individual Wrestling Tournament is moving back to the grand stage of Madison’s Kohl Center after being relocated to Kaukauna High School due to the COVID-19 pandemic last year. Two Oconomowoc High School competitors kicked down the final door to get there Saturday, and they will cross that threshold today.
Freshman Jayden Yauck captured first place at 120 pounds, and junior teammate Quintin Wolbert became a three-time state qualifier to highlight the Raccoons’ performance in the Oshkosh North Sectional on Saturday. Their efforts led the Raccoons to an eighth-place finish with 39 points in the 16-team sectional, which was won by Arrowhead with 168.5.
“I’m pumped up,” Oconomowoc coach Ryan Woods said. “It was a good day.
“Obviously you don’t want to see four of your guys not make it through, but there was a tall task in front of those guys. The goal for all of them was to make it to sectionals. I don’t think one of them even had an idea he’d be in the varsity lineup. They met their goals.
“The two kids who made it to state. ... Their goals are still out there. Jayden Yauck’s goal was to be a state qualifier. Quintin Wolbert’s goal is to be a state champ. This was my first time as a head coach having more than one state qualifier, so we took a step in the right direction.”
Yauck was unfazed by the pressure of his first WIAA sectional.
He planted Fond du Lac’s Dante Santana in 1 minute, 41 seconds, then prevailed 7-4 over Manitowoc Lincoln’s Keaden Niemojuski before scoring a 9-1 major decision over Oshkosh West’s Ryland Schneider in his title match to extend his record to 39-9.
“I was a little nervous for today, but I knew I could do it,” Yauck said. “In my first match, I faced a bigger kid who was at 132 and came down. I was skilled, I was patient and the match came back my way.
“In my second match, I faced a long, lanky kid who was honorable mention (in the WiWrestling.com state rankings). I just settled down, wrestled my way and wound up taking it.
“In my finals match, it was 2-0 in the first period, but I didn’t let that stop me. I just kept moving and won it. Being a freshman, it was amazing. I’m really grateful for my coaches and all the hard work that we’ve put into this.”
Woods was impressed and elated for the freshman.
“Jayden had to beat two seniors to get to the finals here in the sectional,” the coach said. “Those seniors weren’t looking to finish their careers here; they were looking to move on.”
Yauck addressed the shift he made from 113 to 120 pounds a few weeks ago.
“There was a stacked bracket today at 113,” he said. “Ben Bast, Noah Tonsor, Edwyn Schoreder are all really good wrestlers. I thought 120 would be a better opportunity for me, and it did pay off.
“I feel like I wrestle better against heavier kids. I settle down and use my moves.”
Woods agreed. “It depends on the team you have on whether those decisions happen or not,” he said. “We didn’t have a team this year that I felt could compete for the team regional, so when that’s the case, you leave those decisions up to the kids individually.
“The situation at 113 and 120 led us to make that decision. I’m glad that we did. I think Jayden would have had a much tougher go at 113, but to go up to 120 after wrestling at 113 all year — he weighed in at 117 today — that’s a heck of an accomplishment. I’m really proud of the kid. I couldn’t be happier for him.”
Woods wasn’t surprised to hear his freshman rattle off the names of potential adversaries, either.
“It helps to have people in the program who have been around and have scouted the opposition,” he said. “When you get to this level, you have to. When you get here, you have to understand what the wrestlers you face are going to do.
“All of the film and game-planning paid off for us today.”
Wolbert (44-2), ranked third in the state by Wiwrestling.com, mowed down his first two sectional rivals, felling Oshkosh North’s Caleb McKay in 1:27 and Port Washington’s Kaiden Schumacher in 3:46.
He was edged 14-11 by Arrowhead rival Connor Crumer in the 126 title match.
“My day went all right, but I didn’t finish where I wanted to,” Wolbert said. “In my first match, I took my guy down and rolled him over on his back and got the pin.
“It was the same thing in the second match. It just took me a little longer.
“In the third match, it was close the whole time and I ended up losing at the end.”
Woods put the result in perspective. “Being a three-time state qualifier in Division 1 isn’t easy to do,” the coach said. “Quintin’s our best wrestler. He wrestled and beat the kid he faced in the finals three times in a row.
“When you’re at this level, beating a kid four times is extremely difficult. That kid from Arrowhead is a tough, tough kid who doesn’t stop wrestling for the entire 6 minutes. Those kids are tough. A kid like that wants it just as bad as we do.”
The Raccoons’ remaining sectional competitors were defeated in the opening round.
Junior Taylor Nicholson wound up 26-19 after losing by 18-2 technical fall to West Bend West’s Cole Mirasola at 195 pounds.
Junior Adam Lois finished 18-16 after being pinned in 3:56 by West Bend West’s Max Wetzel-Buyeske at 220.
Senior Tyler Hanson emerged at 20-23 after a 1:39 fall against Manitowoc Lincoln’s Gryffin Jonas at 285.