Oktoberfest coming to Waukesha on Sept. 24 and Sept. 25

WAUKESHA — Those who are pulling out their pumpkin spice lattes and planning their latest fall activities shouldn’t forget a classic event held in Waukesha – Oktoberfest.
The event is planned to take place Sept. 24 from 5 p.m. to 11 p.m. and Sept. 25 from noon to 11 p.m. at Frame Park, 1150 Frame Park Drive, Waukesha.
Joanna Adamicki, special events coordinator for the Waukesha Parks, Recreation and Forestry Department, said she’s very excited to be able to host Oktoberfest again.
“Hopefully the weather holds and people come out and enjoy it,” she said. “We’ve had really nice turnout at our other events this summer and I think people are just excited to be out and about.”
Adamicki said she feels people have come out consistently this year, hearing many express thanks to have the opportunity to enjoy events this year during the COVID-19 pandemic.
“Especially because our events are outdoors I think people feel more comfortable,” she said.
Included in the schedule for Oktoberfest is a musical lineup. The Music by the 484th Army Band of Milwaukee will kick off music at 5 p.m. Friday. Other performers include CopperBox, The Squeezettes and Blaskapelle Milwaukee.
There also will be live beer garden statues as well and crafts, providing fun for kids and families, Adamicki said.
There is also a “best dressed” contest with German-inspired attire and a Maaskrugstemmen contest. New this year is a run for 125 minutes event, which will take place on Saturday morning, a nod to the city’s 125th anniversary. People will be able to run around Frame Park for 125 minutes, getting as many laps as they can. Those with the most will get their name and photo included in the time capsule that will be sealed later this year as part of the city’s 125th anniversary events.
Adamicki said the public shouldn’t forget that there is a free shuttle also transporting people from the courthouse to Frame Park.
For more information on the event, visit online at