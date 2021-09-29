Old brewery makes way for the District in West Bend

WEST BEND — Demolition is well underway at the old West Bend Brewery site at West Washington Street and North Main Street, as old buildings are coming down to make room for a new mixed-use development called the District.
Developers broke ground on the site in early August, to prepare the land for construction of apartments, townhomes and some commercial space. Work so far has been both removing the old structures and arranging site utilities.
City of West Bend Administrator Jay Shambeau said the developer has spent the past five to six weeks working with We Energies, and will also work with Spectrum and AT&T for utility infrastructure.
“They intend on razing the rest of the buildings later this week . ... And then they’ll move right into the beginning of construction,” Shambeau said Tuesday.
The project is being developed by HKS Holdings. Once completed, site plan documents approved by the city show the development will include 170 apartment units, seven townhome units and commercial space on the 2.9-acre site that once housed the West Bend Brewery at the intersection’s northeast corner.
The first phase of construction will include commercial space and 46 apartments in a building at the corner, as well as the townhomes planned for along North Main Street, according to developer information.
Shambeau said the developers plan to have the first phase complete and ready for occupants by fall 2022, though they would like that to occur earlier if in any way feasible.
The second phase of the project will be a larger building to include 124 apartment units, constructed parallel to the river behind the property.
Susan Ipsarides, vice president of Greywolf Multifamily, said this summer that they are expecting the second phase to be complete by spring of 2023. Greywolf is involved in the project as a leasing and property management company. Shambeau said the firm has already begun receiving inquiries on the living units the District will include.
The District is going up in West Bend’s tax incremental district 15, which was formed by the city earlier this year to support the development going up adjacent to downtown.
Within a TID, properties are largely removed from the normal tax rolls in which different taxing authorities, such as the city, county, school district and the technical college, all receive tax dollars. Tax monies generated by new development or improvement within a TID, during its lifetime, all go to the city to be reinvested in the district rather than the normal jurisdictions.
West Bend city officials said during TID 15’s creation that some of the TID funding would be used to provide developer incentives to the brewery site project, to help fund site acquisition and cleanup, as well as funding public projects such as further developing the Riverwalk and street improvements.