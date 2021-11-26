Parade victim donates organs

WAUKESHA — Even after her own life has ended, Jane Kulich is still giving to others. Kulich was one of six people who lost their lives after a man allegedly drove a SUV into the Waukesha Christmas Parade Sunday — more than sixty were injured.
Taylor Smith, Kulich’s daughter, confirmed to The Freeman on Wednesday that her mother was an organ donor. The recipients of her donation are not known at this time.
Smith said her mom was “a beautiful soul. She lit up everyone’s lives... My mom was just such a wonderful human that positively impacted everyone she met. We will miss her so much. She was taken from us way too soon.”
Kulich is now impacting not only those she met, but likely those she never did as well.
Kulich was a longtime employee of Waukesha’s popular Dave’s Restaurant. Dave’s owner Jose Angel Suarez said she was with them for four or five years, but still came in and helped out at times and regularly visited; she last stopped in last Friday and was excited about going on college visits with her kids, he said.
“She was very socialized with the customers,” Suarez said, noting her smile, talkative nature and that she never missed work.
“She was kind, like she thought of everybody,” said Dave’s server Sherry Moede. “She was just a great mom and she was always positive.”
A verified GoFundMe dedicated to Kulich is online. The GoFundMe will help cover costs of saying final goodbyes. To donate, visit https://rb.gy/xqouor.