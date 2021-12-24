WAUKESHA — On Nov. 21, the Rev. Patrick Heppe, who serves St. William’s Parish and worked for about three years in West Bend, found himself lying on West Main Street with dozens of other people who were injured at the Waukesha Christmas Parade. He was at the event with the Catholic Community of Waukesha, and the group was marching in front of the Milwaukee Dancing Grannies when a red SUV plowed through the crowd.
Heppe said he didn’t hear the vehicle, but at some point after he was knocked to the street, a police officer transported him to Waukesha Memorial Hospital so he could get treatment for a concussion.
At the hospital, the 70-year-old parish priest said he started to talk with other patients to figure out what exactly had happened to make him a patient for the first time in his life.
“I don’t think I really knew what was going on until I talked with people,” Heppe said.
Now, over a month later, Heppe said he hasn’t stopped discussing the night with others, although now he mostly does it to help himself and his parishioners come to terms with the night.
“My best therapy has been talking to other people,” Heppe said. He said discussing the event has helped put it into perspective, especially after he came out of shock a few days after Nov. 21.
He said the other thing that has helped him was a bit of advice that a speaker from the Milwaukee Diocese offered him and other parishioners following the tragedy.
“You realize that in trauma situations, you may heal but it’s never over,” Heppe said.
Especially over the holidays, Heppe said it’s important to realize this, and life will be different for the people who experienced the parade tragedy going forward.
But he said people shouldn’t wallow in those experiences either. Instead, anyone who experienced the parade should accept whatever emotions arise and then try to move past them, especially if people are feeling anger about what happened that day.
And Heppe said going forward, he also hopes people will remember the good that came from the parade tragedy more than the bad. He said he’s personally seen how Waukesha has come together during the aftermath of parade tragedy, and if people remember that, some good might come out of this ordeal.
“If you focus on the good things, hopefully we’ll transition to a better society,” Heppe said. Anyone who wants to discuss the tragedy, even if they aren’t religious, can contact the Catholic Community of Waukesha at ccwauk.org. Heppe also encouraged people to contact their local clergy, or the American Red Cross, if they want help getting through these troubling times.
