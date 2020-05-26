Permit OK’d for Bergmann Appliance warehouse construction

SLINGER — The Plan Commission has approved a conditional use permit that will allow construction of an 8,400-square-foot stand-alone warehouse for Bergmann TV and Appliance adjacent to the business’s retail location at 205 Kettle Moraine Drive North in the village’s historic downtown.
Business owner Ed Bergmann also requested that the text for a B-1 District be revised to include language that would allow his business to build the warehouse because current language does not allow the project in the historic downtown business area.
“The Plan Commission recommended approving the ordinance change with one slight revision in the wording,” said Village Administrator Margaret Wilber. “The Village Board approved the ordinance change Monday night, but we didn’t forward it with the revision so it will be going back to the board at the June 1 meeting so they can approve the correction.”
A public hearing about the proposed changes, ordered by the commission, was held several weeks ago.
“The commission heard his (Bergmann’s) request and because he has a very successful business and needs more warehouse space, they approved it,” said former Village Planner Marty Marchek. “They looked at it from the standpoint of economic development and this is a local business that has a very robust growth trend and they want to support that. They felt comfortable doing it because there are no additional large tracts of land in the village’s downtown area that could accommodate the warehouse.” Having the warehouse located adjacent to the retail store is much more efficient for the business rather than having the warehouse at a faraway location.
The proposed text changes call for:
■ The building not to be placed any closer to the street than the front façade of the existing principal use building already on the property.
■ The materials, colors and style of construction shall match those of the existing principal building.
■ First-floor square-footage of the proposed building may not exceed 75 percent of the first-floor square-footage of the existing principal building.
■ Items stored in the proposed building shall be limited to those which are directly related to and or used in the routine business operations of the existing principal use building.
■ In no case shall all or part of the space in the proposed building be used for any other purpose than storage and the new building cannot contain office, retail, manufacturing or service uses of any sort.
Officials said construction could begin before the end of the summer.