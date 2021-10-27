WAUKESHA — The demand to adopt pets remains high at local humane societies since the COVID-19 pandemic, with many new owners spending time at home with their furry friends.
According to Angela Speed, vice president of communications with the Wisconsin Humane Society, pet intake fell significantly since the pandemic — in Wisconsin and nationally, ultimately a positive thing — meaning fewer pets were in need. However, a high adoption demand has remained, continuing in 2021.
“We know animals provide stress relief and companionship, and that was a beautiful thing to know that animals are providing companionship to lonely people during the pandemic,” she said.
Speed said they also saw more volunteers for pet foster parents, which was extremely positive.
The biggest difference that the Wisconsin Humane Society has seen in the last year is that cat intake has increased. The need for foster parents, especially for cats and kittens, also still exists, Speed said.
When it comes to adoptions, The Humane Animal Welfare Society of Waukesha County saw a record year for cat adoptions in 2019-2020 with a 14% rate increase. They continued to see high numbers in 2020-2021, Lynn Olenik, executive director of HAWS, said. Total dog adoptions dipped 4% in the 2019-2020 fiscal year, but came back up 5% in 2021.
The Elmbrook Humane Society also has seen high numbers in adoptions in 2020 and 2021, totaling around 80-85% of their intake.
As many other shelters across the country are reporting, the Wisconsin Humane Society has also not seen a significant difference in animal returns in 2021 compared to 2020. Speed said that while it was speculated that there may be high numbers of pet returns as COVID-19 restrictions were lifted and individuals were expected to return to work, that hasn’t been the case.
“That is continued for 2021, our return rate is slashed compared to prior years,” she said. Speed said that may not be true for all local humane societies.
Olenik said HAWS has not heard from people returning pets due to changes in schedules related to the pandemic. Surrenders have dropped at HAWS compared to the time prior to COVID.
“What we’ve noticed being a trend is people calling for more behavior assistance for their pets, because even pets that they’ve had for a long time, you hang out for a year with your dog and then you have to go back to work,” she said.
Heather Gehrke, executive director of the Elmbrook Humane Society, said they have seen a slight uptick in the number of surrender requests in Brookfield, but it hasn’t been due to having to go back to work either.
Olenik said there also has been an increased number of requests to accept pet transports.
“I think Waukesha County is somewhat unique, out here you have the resources to take care of your animals where some more impoverished areas don’t,” she said. “Waukesha County is a bit off the normal trend.”