Recently, I answered a question about a new puppy that was having trouble sleeping in his bed without whining and barking through the night. I suggested some crate-training tips, but I’ve had lots of emails from across the country offering a few other ideas.
Here's a collection of those tips, along with my thanks.
DEAR JOAN: We got our new puppy 9 months ago, and we bought a toy puppy with a plastic heart that beats like a mother dog. She loved it, and it helped her sleep. I think my wife found it online.
Ron, Dublin, California
DEAR JOAN: It also helps to put a ticking clock underneath the puppy's bed. I've used it with all my puppies over the years. It's suppose to mimic their mother's heartbeat.
Julia, Orfordville, Wisconsin
DEAR JOAN: When I got my first puppy, I laid down on our kitchen floor, puppy in crate with my fingers in cage, for two nights.
Then I got a stuffed animal and for two days, I brought it with us and the puppy everywhere in the house. At night, I told the puppy it was bedtime and put both the puppy and stuffed animal in the crate. The puppy had someone with him.
Marilyn
DEAR JOAN: For the crate training, a stuffed animal that is pet-approved from the pet store helps. When mine was 7 weeks old, I found a bear the same size as the puppy. They slept together.
Laura, Kissimmee, Florida
DEAR JOAN: I got my new baby Chihuahua a cave dog bed (from Amazon) to sleep in inside of his crate. He loves it and has slept there since day one. He is 6 months old now and when I say "Let's go to bed," he knows where he sleeps. If I put him in our bed, he will sleep some, but wants back in his bed.
Donna, Marshall, Texas
Dear Readers: The beds from $30 to $150, depending on the model.
DEAR JOAN: In response to the puppy sleep situation, they make the perfect companion for her. It's $40 on Amazon. It's a small stuffed puppy that can be heated and has a simulated heartbeat to make her feel like she did with her kennel mates.
The product is called "Pet Anxiety Relief, Calming and Soothing Aid."
Nicholas, Raymore, Missouri
And here’s a suggestion about the moldy hummingbird feeders.
DEAR JOAN: Regarding the question about black mold in hummingbird feeders, there is a product I bought that really helps keep the nectar fresher. It is called Hummingbird Feeder Fresh Nectar Defender.
It has no artificial preservatives or dyes, just a mineral micronutrient that is part of a hummingbird's natural diet. The nectar stays fresh in the feeder for up to 2 weeks, even in hot weather. This stuff really works. I have four feeders so this is really a time saver.
Debi, San Rafael
DEAR DEBI: I hadn't heard of this product before, and I appreciate you letting me and fellow hummingbird enthusiasts know about it. In addition to this brand, there are a few others on the market. Check with your local wild bird supply store or order online. .