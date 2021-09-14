PORT WASHINGTON — A Port Washington police officer suffered smoke inhalation after saving two people from their burning condominium Sunday. Port Washington Fire Chief Mark Mitchell said a police officer on patrol first noticed smoke coming from side-by-side condos at 404 N. Wisconsin St. around 5:40 p.m. By the time firefighters arrived from the firehouse a block away, it had escalated to visible flames, Mitchell said. Mitchell said it’s likely the fire started on a gas grill on the balcony and then spread to the building. He said attacking the fire was tricky because the structure is situated on a steep hill, known as Billy Goat Hill.
The injured police officer, Tony Becker, first pulled the 79-year-old male homeowner from the first level of the condominium.
“The residence was filling with smoke, and the officer could feel intense heat coming from inside. Officer Becker called out and heard the male subject call back from a stairwell just inside the entryway,” according to a post on the police department’s Facebook page. “The officer gave instructions to the resident to get low to the ground and come towards his voice. The individual appeared to not know where the officer was. Seeing the need to expedite their exit, Officer Becker made entry into the home, reaching out and grabbing a hold of the resident and pulling him to the doorway.”
Becker then met the 74-year-old female homeowner in the garage and helped her safely away from the home, said Port Washington Police Capt. Craig Czarnecki.
Becker was taken to an area hospital for treatment and returned to his shift later that day. The rescued couple were not transported and were evaluated at the scene, Mitchell said.
Czarnecki said Becker was mostly just coughing a lot. He said for those who don’t know what it’s like to take in a lungful of smoke from a burning structure, it is uniquely challenging because of the array of chemicals used in the home construction process.
“He did a nice job,” Czarnecki said of the officer’s efforts to help the couple out.
Becker was also praised on the department’s Facebook post.
“We are thankful Officer Becker was in the area so quickly, and despite the dangers presented, was able to affect a rescue of the resident inside. His efforts exemplified PWPD’s commitment to human life above anything else,” according to the post. “Thank you, Officer Becker; and thank you to all the fire and law enforcement agencies who responded to assist.”
Port Washington firefighters received assistance from the Grafton, Saukville, Cedarburg, Belgium, Waubeka, Fredonia, Newburg and Thiensville fire departments as well as the Port Washington and Saukville police departments and the Ozaukee County Sheriff’s Office.
Mitchell said this is the first fire of this size the department has had this year. Last year during the COVID lockdown, they responded to many more, including a serious one on Christmas day.