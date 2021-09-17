Proposed redistricting map adjusts some district boundaries in West Bend

WEST BEND — As part of the redistricting process based off the 2020 Census, West Bend officials have proposed an Aldermanic Redistricting Ward Plan that may change the district some residents live within.
The new redistricting plan would also reduce the number of wards within the city from 36 to 21, but maintain the eight districts.
The proposed wards and aldermanic districts are: District 1 comprised of Wards 1, 2 and 3; District 2 comprised of Wards 3 and 4; District 3 comprised of Wards 6, 7 and 8; District 4 comprised of Wards 9 and 10; District 5 comprised of Wards 11, 12 and 13; District 6 comprised of Wards 14, 15, 16 and 17; District 7 comprised of Wards 18 and 19; and District 8 comprised of Wards 20 and 21.
While the majority of parcels will stay within their current districts, some residents may see boundary changes.
For example, Ward 1 within District 1 currently has a west border at North 18th Avenue, north of Park Avenue. The proposed changes would push the west border to Highway 45, north of Washington Street. A section that is currently part of District 8 would then be within District 1.
Similarly, a current area of District 2 with Highway 45 to the west, North 18th Avenue to the east, West Washington Avenue to the north and Chestnut Street to the south would become part of District 8. A section of current District 3 north of Decorah Road would also become part of District 8, and the area east of 18th Avenue would become part of District 2.
The population of each proposed district ranges between 3,851 residents in District 7 to 4,044 residents in District 1.
The Common Council will discuss the proposed aldermanic redistricting plan at their meeting Monday at 6:30 p.m. in the Council Chambers, 1115 South Main Street.
Redistricting maps are created using data from the 2020 Census, which was released last month.
As the county’s cities, villages and towns determine the boundaries of the wards within their community, Washington County is also proposing a new redistricting map. The redistricting of the county brings the total number of districts down from 26 to 21.
Redistricting maps must be finalized prior to the circulation of papers for the 2022 spring election.
Local governments are preparing their ward plans over the next few weeks and working with county staff to have them ready by Oct. 15. Between Oct. 15 and Nov. 10, municipalities and the county will reconcile any differences in district and ward plans. The cities will then adopt aldermanic districts.
Washington County will hold a public hearing on the districts and vote on final adoption of the supervisor plan ahead of the election notice on Nov. 23.
All redistricting maps must be completed by Dec. 1 in time for election paperwork circulation.