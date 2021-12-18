Protest held over Waukesha teacher suspended for Pride flags

WAUKESHA — After a School District of Waukesha teacher was suspended for a day for hanging a Pride flag in her classroom, members of the school community Friday brought hand-held pride flags and wore rainbow clothing in a show of solidarity.
The district currently has an administrative directive prohibiting certain signage from appearing within classrooms, including flags and posters on Pride, Black Lives Matter, Thin Blue Line, and more. The district has said the reasoning for the directive has been to keep classroom displays within the confines of curriculum.
Sarah Whaley, a special education teacher at Summit View Elementary School, had a Progress Pride flag in her classroom. She said the district requested she take down the flag, which she declined to do.
“The district repeatedly pressured me to take down the flag, but never ordered me to take down the flag,” she said. “The district gave me a letter of insubordination followed by a one-day suspension without pay. On the day of my suspension someone from the administration came in and took down my flag.” The suspension took place on Dec. 10.
Whaley said she was told if the flag remained she’d face progressive discipline up to and including termination. District administrators told The Freeman Friday progressive discipline has a series of phases and could ultimately include termination.
Where the flag used to be, Whaley put up a handwritten sign that she said was “to remind students they are welcome, loved, beautiful and important.”
The Alliance for Education in Waukesha said in an online post that sign said: “The district liked my flag so much they decided to borrow it. But the truth remains. You Belong! You are loved. You are supported. You are welcome. You are important. You are beautiful. You matter.”
The Alliance said it stands in solidarity with Whaley and called on others to join in wearing rainbows Friday.
Sam D’Amico, a freshman at Waukesha South High School and vocal critic of the signage directive, said he passed out flags, stickers and other items for the protest Friday.
District Superintendent Jim Sebert said rainbowcolored clothing is not against school rules and the administrative directive is specifically on signage in classrooms.
Whaley said she hopes the district overturns its directive over signs.
“I believe that school should be a safe space for our beautiful youth,” she said. “Visual representations like the Pride flag help foster a welcome environment that allows for children to express their full selves. As we have heard at school board meetings, our students of color and LGBTQIA+ students are being targeted.” During public comment and at protests, speakers have said the rules over signage have emboldened bullies.
Whaley said the protest was put together by the teachers union and said she’d like to thank them.
“I love my job,” she said. “I love the students I support and their families. I love the educational team I am so fortunate to work with.”