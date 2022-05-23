OCONOMOWOC — The Oconomowoc High School baseball team outlasted Homestead for a 5-4 victory in nine innings to sweep its Round Robin at Roosevelt Field on Saturday.
Senior Logan Des Lauries (pictured) slammed his first high school home run to help Oconomowoc run-rule Whitnall in its opening game.
The team's next game is today (Monday, May 23) at Classic 8 Conference leader Arrowhead.
Catch up with OHS' baseball exploits in the May 26 Enterprise.
