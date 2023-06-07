Waukesha’s new property assessments, is it good or bad? Are my taxes going up so much I have to move? Why did it go up so much? Many that know me understand that I’m not big on government and what they do with our money, but the new assessments were required by state law to be done and needed to be brought up to a near retail market value.
Consumer panic and near free money created these crazy housing prices. Like everyone mine went up an exorbitant amount but taxes are based on the mill rate and not just on the value of your home. The mill rate is the cost per $1,000 of assessed value towards your portion of the overall budget/levy. In 2022 the mill rate per $1,000 was $20.55.
I watch local transaction prices and my assessment is on par even though it went up $116,500 to $391,600. I reached out to the city and the mayor and asked if the assessments were done in 2022 what the mill rate WOULD have been. The answer is $15.13. If this had been done a year ago my taxes would have been $264 higher.
So, for example my previous assessment was $275,000 and my tax bill was $5,651 (275 x 20.55). My new assessment is $391,000 and my tax bill would have been $5,915 (391 x 15.13).
This is not what the mill rate will be for 2023, this only so you can really see what the new numbers affect your portion of the tax burden. There are people who received larger percentage increases but will actually see a decrease in their portion of the debt.
I hope this helps.
— Mike Walsh, Waukesha