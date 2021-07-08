Members of a search and rescue team stand in front of the rubble that once was Champlain Towers South during a prayer ceremony in Surfside, Fla., Wednesday, July 7, 2021. Members of search and rescue teams and Miami-Dade Fire rescue along with police and workers who have been working at the site of the collapse gathered for a moment of prayer and silence next to the collapsed tower. (Jose A Iglesias/Miami Herald via AP)