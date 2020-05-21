OZAUKEE COUNTY
Anodyn Coffee
6300 W Mequon Rd., Mequon, WI 53092
(414) 716-5329
Our Bay View, Milwaukee Public Market, and Wauwatosa cafes are open with limited hours for take-away orders!
Anvil Pub & Grille
6300 W. Mequon Rd., Mequon, WI 53092
N70 W6340 Bridge Rd, Cedarburg, WI
262-376-2163
http://anvilpubandgrille.com/contact
On-line ordering for carry-out or curbside pickup available
Atlas BBQ
1304 12th Ave, Grafton, WI 53024
(262) 618-2181
Pick up and curb side service
Bavette La Boucherie
6300 W. Mequon Rd., Mequon, WI 53092
(262) 236- 9535
via Door Dash and open 11 a.m to 2 p.m. and 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.
Beans & Barley
262-236-9728
6300 W. Mequon Rd., Mequon, WI 53092
Delivery via Door Dash and open 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.
Beanies Mexican Restaurant:
102 E. Grand Ave.
Port Washington, WI 53074\
(262) 284-7200
Carhop service available from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. for takeout orders. Call 262-284-7200.
Between the Greens
3315 County Rd I, Saukville, WI 53080
(262) 284-9808
Full menu still available for carry out. Please call ahead and place your order.
Bowls
6300 W. Mequon Rd., Mequon, WI 53092
(414) 716-5340
Delivery via Uber Eats and open 11 a.m to 8 p.m.
https://www.loc8nearme.com/wisconsin/mequon/bowls/5717343/
Brandywine
W61 N480 Washington Ave., Cedarburg, WI 53092
262-618-4683
Curbside carryout
The Bunkers Restaurant at Edgewater Golf Club
1762 Cedar Creek Rd, Grafton, WI 53024
(262) 377-1230
edgewatergolfclubwi.com
Open for carry out
Cafe 1505
1505 W Mequon Rd, Mequon, WI 53092
(262) 241-7076
https://www.facebook.com/cafe1505/
Prepping for brunch this weekend-we are ready to feed your family! Even if it’s not your usual table in the restaurant, enjoy Café food from the comfort of your home!
Cafe Corazon
6300 W. Mequon Rd., Mequon, WI 53092
(262) 643-4256
We're here for TACOS! Call us or use @doordash us! Delivery via Door Dash and open 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.
Cafe Hollander
5900 W. Mequon Rd., Mequon, WI 53092
(262) 292-8338
Delivery and carry-out available.
Visit https://cafehollander.com/delivery/
Cream & Crepe Cafe
N70 W6340 Bridge Rd., Cedarburg, WI 53012
(262) 377-0900
Carry-out only from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.
creamandcrepecafe@yahoo.com
Chancery Pub & Restaurant
11046 N. Port Washington Rd. Mequon, WI 53092
(262) 241-3450
Open for take out only
The cheel
105 S. Main St., Thiensville, WI 53092
(262) 236-9463
info@thecheel.com
To-go and curbside services. Hours are Wed. - Sat. from 3 p.m. - 8 p.m. Guests can order starting at 12pm. We'll be offering "the cheel express" menu featuring Fish Fry every day and Puri Tarkari (Himalayan Tacos) available on Thursday.
The Chocolate Factory (see website for additional locations)
W62 N577 Washington Avenue
Cedarburg, WI
Cedarburg - 11:00 am 9:00 pm (Delivery Coming Soon)
262-377-8877 or visit thechocolatefactorywi.com/.
C. Wiesler's
W61N493 Washington Ave, Cedarburg, WI 53012
(262) 377-8833
Open for carry out
Dockside Deli
218 E Main St, Port Washington, WI 53074
(262) 284-9440
Menu: places.singleplatform.com
Open for 9 a.m. until 2 p.m.! Walk ins or phone ins welcome for lunch orders for pick up or delivery
Downtown Pizza
227 S. Main St., Thiensville WI 53092
(262) 387-4992
https://www.dtpizza.net/menu/
Open for carry out or delivery
Farmstead
W62 N238 Washington Ave., Cedarburg WI 53012
262-375-2655
Pickup available by calling
The Fermentorium
7481 WI-60 Trunk, Cedarburg, WI 53092
(262) 421-8593
Pickup and to-go beer sales available, as well as pizzas to go.
Five Pillars Supper Club
Co Rd K, Random Lake, WI 53075
(920) 994-4336
https://www.facebook.com/Five-Pillars-Supper-Club-Restaurant-and-Banquet-Halls-
Open for take out
Flipside Cafe & Grill
2074 Washington St, Grafton, WI 53024
(262) 474-0140
Curbside pick up; Friday fish fry special
Foxtown Brewing
6411 W. Mequon Rd., Mequon, WI 53092
(262) 292-5700
https://foxtownbrewing.com
*Qualifying orders (2 or more menu items) will receive a FREE 4 Pack of Homestead Helles @ Pickup with proof of valid ID**
Open for curbside pick up
Galioto's Twelve21
1221 N Wauwatosa Rd, Cedarburg, WI 53012
(262) 377-8085
https://www.facebook.com/Galiotos1221/
Phone orders available
Happy Dough Lucky
6300 W. Mequon Rd., Mequon, WI 53092
(262) 236-9907
http://www.happydoughlucky.com/
Now open!
Harvey's Central Grille
1340 W Towne Square Rd, Mequon, WI 53092
262-241-9589
Hefner's Frozen Custard & Jumbo Burgers
N71W5184 Columbia Rd, Cedarburg, WI 53012
(262) 376-0601
Order on-line website hefnerscustard.com!
Highland House
12741 N Port Washington Rd, Mequon, WI 53092
https://www.facebook.com/HighlandHouseMequon/
Open for pick-up and delivery including Friday fish fry
The Hub at Cedar Creek
1814 Washington Ave, Cedarburg, WI 53012
(262) 618-4751
http://www.thehubatcedarcreek.com/
Open for carry out!
Juice's Ghost Town
990 Ulao Rd, Grafton, WI 53024
(262) 376-9003
Open for carry out; Fish fry and prime rib specials
La Cabaña
701 N Grandview Blvd, Waukesha, WI 53188
(262) 875-4592
https://www.facebook.com/La-Cabana-Family-Restaurant-Mexican-Food-1746051255662279/
Open for carry out; Order: doordash.com
Lake Church Inn
690 County Road Dr., Lake Church (Belgium), WI 53004
262-285-3475 / 414-688-3782
Open Fridays for carry out & curbside pickup including fish fry 4:30-8:00pm; beer, wine & bottles of liquor to go.
Landmark
10634 W Freistadt Rd, Mequon, WI 53097
(262) 242-9907
Place orders at places.singleplatform.com or take out
Leonard’s Pizza Parlor
11051 N. Port Washington Rd., Mequon, WI 53092
(262) 241-8557
Open for carry out
Le’s Pho
146 Washington Ave., Cedarburg, WI 53012
Free delivery within a five-mile radius. Takeout available. Call 262-204-8169.
Lobo's Place
1305 Wisconsin Ave, Grafton, WI 53024
(262) 421-8629
https://www.facebook.com/Lobos-Place-Authentic-Mexican-Restaurant-110221529320056/
Order with door dash or call for carry out; dinner specials
Messina Restaurant & Lounge
151 N Progress Dr, Saukville, WI 53080
(262) 284-6764
Open for carry out and deliveries
Mequon Public Market, 6300 W. Mequon Road, announced The market’s hours will be from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Carry-out or curbside pickup and deliveries through Grub Hub, Door Dash, and Uber Eats.
New Fortune Asian Cuisine
W62 N541 Washington Ave., Cedarburg, WI 53012
262-376-0198
Pickup and free delivery on orders over $30.
Newport Shores Restaurant
407 E Jackson St, Port Washington, WI 53074
(262) 284-6838
Open for take out
nines American Bistro
12400 N Ville Du Parc Dr, Mequon, WI 53092
(262) 518-0129
https://www.facebook.com/NinesAmericanBistro/
Check website for updates
NoNo’s Supper Club
3498 WI-33 E, Newburg, WI 53060
(262) 675-6960
https://www.facebook.com/NoNosNewburgWI/
We will be open for to go orders
Out & Out
W61 N395 Washington Ave., Cedarburg, WI 53012
Carry-out, walk-up or curbside service during normal business hours. Call 262-377-5515 or 262-229-5525 to pay using your card over the phone.
The Pasta Shoppe
323 N Franklin St, Port Washington, WI 53074
(262) 284-9311
https://www.facebook.com/pastashoppe/
Carry outs available for Port Washington area
Pourvino Winebar
1239 Washington St, Grafton, WI 53024
(920) 428-8466
Open for take out including Friday fish fry
Menu: places.singleplatform.com
Purple Door
6300 W Mequon Rd., Mequon, WI 53092
(262) 643-4073
Carry-out & grab-and-go items are fully stocked and ready go! Call ahead to order or come in to any of our 3 locations and stock up on your favorite flavors!
Rivers Edge Restaurant
283 S Riverside Dr, Saukville, WI 53080
(262) 284-9918
Full menu available for carry out; cash only temporarily
Riverview Inn Pizza
3172 N Riverside Dr, Saukville, WI 53080
(262) 284-0411
https://www.facebook.com/Riverview-Inn-Pizza
Open for carry out or delivery within 8-mile radius; also taking bread orders
Sal’s Pizza
W63 N635 Washington Ave., Cedarburg, WI 53102
Takeout and delivery available by calling 262-375-0011.
Santorini Grill
6300 W Mequon Rd., Mequon, WI 53092 Suite 104
(414) 716-5723
Call to get delicious carry out orders in only 10 minutes
Screaming Tuna
6300 W Mequon Rd., Mequon, WI 53092, Suite 102
(262) 643-4385
Take out and delivery available and will also be available during typical 2:30 to 4:30 p.m. break
Seven Hills Pub & Grille
350 E Seven Hills Rd, Port Washington, WI 53074
(262) 284-4691
https://www.facebook.com/7hillsPNG/
Open for carry out and delivery
Skippy’s Burger Bar113 Green Bay Rd, Thiensville, WI 53092
(262) 512-1240
https://www.facebook.com/SkippysBurgerBar/
Serving curbside carry out Tues-Thurs 4-8pm and Fri-Sat, 11:30am-8pm. Call 262-512-1240 to place your order.
Stilt House Gastro Bar
W62N630 Washington Ave, Cedarburg, WI 53012
(262) 618-4889order online at www.stilthousegastrobar.com.
#RallyforRestaurants
Tomaso’s
W63 N688 Washington Ave., Cedarburg, WI 53012
(262) 377-7630
Orders available for carryout
The Wicked Grille
219 N Franklin St., Port Washington, WI
(262) 235-4808
www.thewickedgrille.com
Normal Business Hours. Inside Pickup. Curbside Pickup.
Twisted Willow Restaurant
308 N Franklin St, Port Washington, WI 53074
(262) 268-7600
Open for carry out with “Family of 4” specials
Yummy Bones Barbecue Port Washington
201 N Franklin St, Port Washington, WI 53074
(262) 268-9221
Menu: yummybones.com
Starting today through April 1st - order at least $35 of food and we will give a $5 gift card for your next visit!
Call ahead so we can have your order ready
Zarletti Mequon
1515 W Mequon Rd, Mequon, WI 53092
(262) 241-5990
Curbside service; Menu: zarlettimequon.com;
Order: doordash.com
WASHINGTON COUNTY
Alma’s Cafe
751 Church St., Allenton, WI 53002
(262) 629-4455
Carry out or curbside delivery
Angelo’s Pizzeria
140 Kettle Moraine Dr. N, Slinger, WI 53086
(262) 297-5252
Offering on-line ordering and delivery at www.orderwi.com/Angelos
Alpine Retreat
1380 Friess Lake Rd, Hubertus, WI 53033
(262) 628-3995
https://www.facebook.com/Alpine-Retreat-111403212227570/
Open for business, check facebook for updates
Applebee’s
2510 W. Washington St., West Bend, WI 53095
(262) 306-1068
Car side pick-up or delivery 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily; Order online at www.applebees.com (see website for other locations)
Barley Pop Pub
N116 W16137 Main St. Germantown, WI 53022
(262) 255-2086http://barley-pop.com/
Open for pick ups, Wednesday- Saturday 11am-6pm.
Bibinger's
3747 Cedar Creek Road
Slinger, WI 53086
(262) 247-0703
www.bibingers.com
Normal Business Hours. Restaurant Delivery. Inside Pickup. Curbside Pickup.
Bilda’s Friess Lake Pub
4493 WI-167, Hubertus, WI 53033
(262) 628-3454
Open for delivery or carry out
The Braising Pan
1100 N. Main St., West Bend, WI 53095
(262) 334-9668
Open for carry out
Brazen Head Pub
147 N Main St, West Bend, WI 53095
(262) 334-9750
https://www.facebook.com/Brazen-Head-Pub-111914238839677/
Open for carry out
Café Floriana
611 Veterans Ave #104, West Bend, WI 53095
(262) 404-5056
cafefloriana.com
Facebook.com/cafefloriana
Open 7am-3pm daily; order in person or online toasttab.com/cafe-floriana
Carol Ann’s Pizza
2935 Hubertus Road, Hubertus, WI 53033
https://www.carolannspizza.com/
https://www.facebook.com/search/top/?q=Carol%20Ann%27s%20Pizza&epa=SEARCH_BOX
Open for carry out and delivery on weekends
Casa Tequila
3461 High Road, Hartford, and 150 S. Main St., West Bend
https://www.facebook.com/CasaTequilaWI/
Our West Bend and Hartford locations will be open for carry out and curbside pick up from 4:00PM TO 8:00PM starting today. You can order online at www.casatequilawi.com or by phone at 262-334-0200 (West Bend) or 262-673-9999 (Hartford).
Copper Penny Family Restaurant
1700 E Washington St # D, West Bend, WI 53095
(262) 338-6788
https://www.facebook.com/Copper-Penny-Family-Restaurant-121389811208420/
Open for carry out; including Friday fish fry
Culaccino Bar & Italian Kitchen
110 Wisconsin St., West Bend, WI 53095
(262) 429-2160
www.culaccinoitalian.com
Eaton’s Fresh Pizza
830 E. Paradise Dr., West Bend, WI 53095
(262) 429-2292
Order online eatonpizzawestbend.com or call
Fox & Hounds
1298 Friess Lake Rd., Hubertus, WI 53033
(262) 628-1111
https://www.foxandhoundsrestaurant.com
Open for business, see website for details
Hankerson's Country Oven Inc.
2107 W. Washington St., West Bend, WI 53095
(262) 338-0782
Open for daily baked goods. Call in or carry out; Mon. -Sat 5:00 a.m.-3:00pm, Sun 5:30am-2:00pm, closed Tuesday’s.
Hank's Restaurant & Drinkery
11 S Main St, Hartford, WI 53027
(262) 673-4265
https://www.facebook.com/Hanks-Restaurant-Drinkery-128722773835978/
Carry out available; Friday fish fry
Menu: 673-hank.com
Karina’s Cafe
730 E. Washington St., Slinger, WI 53086
262-644-6656
Open 6 a.m. to 2 p.m. (new ownership)
Lake Street Inn
147 N Lake St, Hustisford, WI 53034
(920) 349-8936
https://www.facebook.com/lakest.inn/
Open for outside carry out including Friday fish fry
The Jail House Restaurant
897 Pleasant Valley Rd., West Bend, WI 53095
(262) 675-9302
www.jailhousewi.com
Normal Business Hours. Inside Pickup. Curbside Pickup.
Jimmy’s Restaurant & Bar
N168 W21212 Main St., Jackson, WI 53037
(262) 677-9060
Open for carry out and delivery
Johnny Manhattan’s
3718 Hubertus Rd., Hubertus, WI 53033
https://www.johnnymanhattans.com/
(262) 628-7700
Open for business- see website for details
Kenicky’s Public House
2763 WI-175, Richfield, WI 53076
(262) 674-1604
Open for carry out
Krimmer’s
114 N. Main St., West Bend, WI 53095
(262) 346-8454
Open for curbside delivery, regular delivery and carry out
LaCabana Mexican Grill
1102 E. Paradise Dr., West Bend, WI 53095
(262) 429-1395
Open for delivery and carry out; free delivery with chips and salsa
MJ Stevens Pub & Restaurant
5260 Aurora Rd., Hartford, WI 53027
(262) 644-6037
Open for carry out orders
The Norbert
115 S. Main St., West Bend, WI 53095
(262) 429-1231
Carry out specials including fish fry Friday
Nuckleheadz Bar & Grill
3680 County Hwy. NN., West Bend, WI 53095
(262) 353-9360
Open for carryout and curbside pick up
The Olde Cedar Inn
5802 State Hwy 144, West Bend, WI 53095
(262) 629-4400
Menu: places.singleplatform.com
Open for take out and limited delivery
Polanco Mexican Restaurant
1058 E. Commerce Blvd., Slinger, WI 53086
(262) 297-1788
Open for take out and delivery; free chips and salsa
The Poplar Inn
518 Poplar St., West Bend, WI 53095
(262) 335-6302
Open for carry out
Precinct Tap and Table
W161N11629 Church St., Germantown, Wisconsin 53022
(262) 415-5680
http://prec1nct.com/
Open for pick ups, Wednesday- Saturday 11am-6pm.
Riverside Brewery and Restaurant
255 South Main Street, West Bend, Wisconsin 53095
(262) 334-2739
riversidebreweryandrestaurant.com
We have curbside pick-up and delivery available; Fish fry available both Wednesday and Friday; Family-style dinners for 4 each night of the week; closed Tuesdays.
Slinger House Pub & Grill
100 W. Washington St., Slinger, WI 53086
(262) 644-8518
Timmer’s Resort
1515 Timmer’s Bay Rd., West Bend, WI 53095
(262) 338-7710
Carry out available; fish fry special
Tochi Ramen
705 Village Green Way #102, West Bend, WI 53095
(262) 429-1515
Carry out menu available noon- 7 p.m.
Uncle Larry’s Rustic Inn
3327 Lake Dr., Hartford, WI 53027
(262) 457-2038
www.rmhartford.com/menu
WAUKESHA COUNTY
5 Joints at 5 Points
257 W. Broadway, Waukesha, WI 53186
(262) 408-2083
5joints5points.com /@fivejointsfivepoints
Check website/Facebook for hours. Third-party Delivery (DoorDash). Inside Pickup.
The 5 O’Clock Club
N28 W26658 Peterson Dr, Pewaukee, WI 53072
(262) 691-9960
https://www.facebook.com/The-5-OClock-Club-224336734246056/
Open for carry-out including Friday fish fry
AJ’s Bar and Grill
S90w13970 Boxhorn Dr, Muskego, WI
(414) 427-1707
https://www.facebook.com/AJsBarGrill/events/
Open for carry-out!
Albanese’s Roadhouse
2301 Bluemound Rd., Waukesha, WI 53186
(262) 785-1930
Albanesesroadhouse.com
Open for carry outs or curbside pick up Tues. thru Thursday 11 a.m. – 7 p.m.,Friday 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sat. 4 p.m. to 9 p.m. Our famous house wine and 6 packs available to go. Free house wine with orders of $30 or more!
Andrea’s Red Rooster
N14W22032 Watertown Rd, Waukesha, WI 53186
(262) 574-1230
https://www.facebook.com/Andreas-Red-Rooster-312367852967250/
Open for carry out from 11 a.m. - 2 p.m. and 4 p.m. -8 p.m.
Angelina's Ristorante
621 Milwaukee St., Delafield, WI 53018
http://www.angelinasdelafield.com/
(262) 303-4926
Offering full menu
Tuesday - Sunday 5 - 8 curbside and car
Artisan 179
179 W Wisconsin Ave, Pewaukee, WI 53072
(262) 691-0200
https://www.artisan179.com/
Now taking Carry Out Orders; order on line or call 30 minutes before
Badger Burger Company
200 S Rochester St, Mukwonago, WI 53149
(262) 363-0990
badgerburgercompany.com
Open curbside to go or pick up
Black Canyon Coffee
300 E. Summit Ave. Wales, WI 53183
(262) 968-9388
Colectivo coffee and light fare. Carry Out or Drive-Thru.
Blue Bay Restaurant
927 Main St, Mukwonago, WI 53149
(262) 363-8112
http://www.bluebayrestaurant.net/
Try our ONLINE ORDERING today! www.OrderWi.com/BlueBay
Bonefish Grill
18355 W Bluemound Rd, Brookfield, WI 53045
(262) 797-0166
https://www.bonefishgrill.com/
Your favorite dishes are available for carryout and delivery via UberEats and DoorDash.
Brookwood Inn
W343 S10206 Hwy E Mukwonago, Wi 53149
262-594-3030
https://www.brookwoodpubandgrill.com/
Open for carry out
Café Buzzz
200 West Summit Ave, Wales, WI 53183
(262) 968-9000
https://cafebuzzz.com/
Drive thru open for breakfast sandwiches, lunch paninis and coffee drinks!
Cafe de Arts
830 W. Saint Paul Ave., Waukesha, WI 53188
(262) 446-1856
https://cafe-de-arts-roasters.business.site/
You can now call ahead to place your order for pickup in the shop or curbside. You're welcome to come into the shop to pickup and pay for your items.
Care Manna
3815 N Brookfield Rd, Brookfield, WI 53045
(262) 790-2340
http://cafemanna.com/Open for carry-out
Casa Tequila
2423 Kossow Rd, Waukesha, WI 53186
(262) 439-8049
https://www.facebook.com/CasaTequilaWI/
Our West Bend and Hartford locations will be open for carry out and curbside pick up from 4:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. You can order online at www.casatequilawi.com or by phone at 262-334-0200 (West Bend) or 262-673-9999 (Hartford).
Chef Pam's Kitchen
290 W. Main Street, Waukesha, WI
(262) 271-6121
Pam@chefpamskitchen.com
https://www.facebook.com/Chef-Pams-Kitchen-126545701564016
Soup, Bread and Wine to go on Tuesday & Thursdays
Pick-up or we’ll deliver curbside 4:00 p.m.-7:00 p.m.
Chili’s Bar and Grill (see website for other locations)
1260 W Sunset Dr., Waukesha, WI 53189
(262) 549-9898
chilis.com
Curbside pick up and delivery available
Christina’s Family Restaurant
350 Delafield St., Waukesha, WI 53188
(262) 542-6739
Open for fish fry take-out
Coco's Seafood & Steakhouse
151 St. Paul St., OconomowocWi53066
(262) 465-6878
https://www.facebook.com/cocossteakhouse/
Open for carry out Tues-Sun at 4 pm
Cooper's Hawk Winery & Restaurant
15 S Moorland Rd. Brookfield WI 53005
262-785-9463
https://chwinery.com/
Open for carry out 11 a.m. - 8 p.m.; Retail Wine Sales: 11 a.m, - 8:30 p.m.
Corner Bakery Café
11500 W. Burleigh St. Suite 102 Wauwatosa WI 53222
414-476-2233
Open for delivery, carry out, curb side or catering; order on Door Dash; Mon-Fri 7am - 4pm; Sat & Sun: 8am - 4pm
Dave’s Family Restaurant
316 W. Broadway, Waukesha, WI 53186
(262) 547-0312
davesfamilyrestaurant.com
Open for delivery, curbside service or pick up from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m.
David Alan Alan's Smokehouse & Saloon
325 Bay View Rd Suite d/e, Mukwonago, WI 53149
(262) 363-3227
https://www.daasmokehouse.com/
https://www.facebook.com/DAASmokehouse
Open for carry-out; 50% off all Growlers!
Delafield Brewhaus
3832 Hillside Dr, Delafield, WI 53018
(262) 646-7821
delafieldbrewhaus.com
Denny’s
2801 N. Grandview Blvd., Waukesha, WI
(262) 549-4600
https://locations.dennys.com/WI/PEWAUKEE/248088
Open for delivery and pick up
The Donut Squad
(Both Waukesha and Milwaukee locations)
308 W. Broadway, Waukesha, WI
(414) 628-0833
https://www.facebook.com/DonutSquad414/
We're back! Open Fri.-Sun 6 a.m. to 1 p.m. or until sold out. (Temporary hours until the end of May.)
Endters Sports Grill
300 Cottonwood Ave., Hartland, WI 53029
(262) 369-0079
www.endters.com
Call for Hours. Inside pickup. Curbside Pickup.
Eagle Springs Pub
W345 S10453 County Road E., Mukwonago, WI 54149
(262) 594-2337eaglespringspub.com
Open for carryout
Fleming’s Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar
15665 W. Bluemound Rd., Brookfield, WI 53005
(262) 782-9463
Open for carry out, cub side pick up from noon – 6 p.m. daily
Fork in the Road
215 N Rochester St., Mukwonago WI
(262) 363-7849
www.forkintheroadrestaurant.com
Normal Business Hours. Inside pickup.
FreshFin Poke
20150 Union St., Brookfield WI 53045
(262) 785-4490
www.freshfinpoke.com
Open for curbside pick up or carry out; Everyday: 11am - 7pm
Available On: GrubHub, DoorDash & Uber Eats
Fuzzy's Sports Pub & Grill
627 E Main St,
Waukesha, WI 53186
(262) 524-8899
Currently taking carryout orders
Golden Gate Restaurant
1427 E. Racine Ave. Unit 6, Waukesha, WI 53186
(262) 547-2171
Order: goldengaterestaurant.com, seamless.com, grubhub.com, doordash.com
Golden Mast
W349 N5293 Lacy’s Lane
Okauchee, WI 53069
(262) 567-7047
https://www.facebook.com/goldenmast/
Dining room now open! Pick-up or curb-side service available.
Good Land Wing Co.
15375 W. Bluemound Rd., Suite 160, Brookfield, WI 53005
(414) 930-1377
Open for carry out, curb side pick up from 11 a.m. – 8 p.m. daily
Grimaldi’s Coal Brick Oven Pizzeria
20119 Lord St., Brookfield, WI 53045
(262) 785-1115
Open for carry out, curb side pick up from 11 a.m. – 9 p.m. daily
Gyros West
1538 E. Moreland Blvd., Waukesha, WI
(262) 544-0211
Open for carryout or delivery; free drink with each purchase
House of Guinness
354 W Main St, Waukesha, WI
(262) 446-0181
https://www.houseofguinness.com/
Carryout hours Thursday-Saturday 2pm to 7pm
Jamba Juice
17000 W. Bluemound Rd., Brookfield, WI 53005
(262) 641-0000
Open for delivery, carry out, curb side; Mon-Fri 7 a.m.– 7 p.m; Sat & Sun: 8 a.m.- 7 p.m.
Jimmy’s Grotto Inc.
314 E. Main St., Waukesha, WI 53186
(262) 542-1500
https://jimmysgrotto.com
Menu: places.singleplatform.com
Order: doordash.com
John’s Drive-In
1317 Arcadian Ave., Waukesha, WI 53186
(262) 542-2642
https://www.facebook.com/Johns-Root-Beer-125577567510358/utm_source=tripadvisor&utm_medium=referral
Open for carry out Sat-Thu 11am-4pm and Fri 11am-8pm
The Kiltie
N48W36154 Wisconsin Ave, Oconomowoc, WI
(262) 567-2648
https://www.facebook.com/kiltiedrivein/
PLEASE STAY IN YOUR VEHICLE; ALL FOOD SERVED TO-GO!; CASH OR CHECKS ONLY!
La Cabaña
701 N Grandview Blvd, Waukesha, WI 53188
(262) 875-4592
https://www.facebook.com/La-Cabana-Family-Restaurant-Mexican-Food-1746051255662279/
Carry out and pick up available
La Estacion
319 Williams St., Waukesha, WI 53186
(262) 521-1986
laestacionrestaurant.com
Order: doordash.com
Open for carryouts or curbside pick up
Lakerz Pub and Eatery
118 Wisconsin Ave., Oconomowoc, WI 53066
(262) 567-2734
Foodspot.com/lakerz
Curbside, inside pick up and doordash available; open wed-thurs 5p.m. to 9 p.m., Fri-Sat- noon to 11 p.m. and Sun. noon to 9 p.m.
Le Caffe' Bistro
S30 W24896 Sunset Dr. Ste 101, Waukesha, WI 53189
www.lecaffebistro.com or @LeCaffeBistro
262-522-7942
Carry out and curbside service. Coffee drinks, bakery, wraps, smoothies, breakfast sandwiches and quiche.
LeDuc's Frozen Custard
240 W. Summit Ave., Wales, WI 53183
(262) 968-2894
https://leducscustard.com/
For curb side pick up, pay ahead of time and and call when you arrive
Machine Shed Restaurant
N14 W24145 Tower Pl., Waukesha, WI 53188
(262) 523-1322
machineshed.com
Open for dine in, carry out and curbside delivery
Mainstream Bar and Grill
404 W. Main St., Waukesha, WI 53186
262-544-6222
info@mainstreambarandgrill.com
Phone in pick up and delivery ordering is available this week 11am- 10pm and our delivery radius is about 5 miles right now.
Margaritas Mexican Grill
408 E Main St., Waukesha, WI 53186
(262) 542-4080
Open for takeout only, order: doordash.com
Marty’s Pizza (two locations)
2580 Sun Valley Drive. Delafield, WI 53018 - (262) 646-3327 and 16630 W. Bluemound Rd. Brookfield, WI 53005 - (262) 782-5830
http://www.martyspizza.net/
Open for delivery or carry out
Matteo’s Italian Restaurant
1608 E. Sunset Dr., Waukesha, WI 53189
(262) 544-6022
https://www.facebook.com/Matteos-Italian-Ristorante-100880643290650/
Open for carry out Wed-Sun 4pm-8pm ; Mon & Tue CLOSED
Mia’s
800 Clinton St.
Waukesha, WI 53186
(262) 547-6503
miaswaukesha.com
Order: doordash.com
Michael's Italian Restaurant
1400 S Grand Ave, Waukesha, WI53189
(262) 549 – 0406
https://www.michaelsitalianmenu.com/
Open for carry out or delivery; Order Online - SAVE 10%
Mountain Top Coffee
363 West Main St., Waukesha, WI 53186
262-278-4869
Open 7 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Murf's Frozen Custard & Jumbo Burgers
1345 S West Ave, Waukesha, WI 53186
(262) 547-7944
https://www.facebook.com/MURFS-Frozen-Custard-Jumbo-Burgers-in-Waukesha-208749945946363/
Open for drive-thru and carry out only
Neighbors Bar & Grille
S16W22255 Arcadian Ave.
Waukesha, Wi 53186
https://www.theneighborsbarandgrille.com/
(262) 408-5872
Open for in-house dining and carry out 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.
Pacific Bistro
3215 Hillside Dr.,
Delafield, WI 53018
(262) 303-4981
Currently accepting takeout orders only
Pat’s Rib Place
151 E. Sunset Dr.
Waukesha, WI 53189
(262) 544-4099
Open for takeout and curbside service if needed
Pepino’s Pizza and Ristorante
N84 N15841 Appleton Ave., Menomonee Falls WI 53051
(262) 251-6500
www.facebook.com/PEPINOS-IN-MENOMONEE-FALLS-343954838452
Check website/Facebook for hours. Inside Pickup.
Pho King Awesome
Waukesha
316 W Sunset Dr, Waukesha, WI
53189(262) 549-0112
Open for carry out
The Picnic Basket Restaurant
W329N4492 Lakeland Dr., Nashotah, WI 53058
262-367-6288
picnicbasketrestaurant.com
Pick-Up is still open! Phone ahead or order in house.
Curb Side Pick-Up is available!
We Deliver Monday-Friday 10:30-2!
Door-Dash.
Pink Mocha Café & Coffee House
418 Merton Ave., Hartford, WI 53029
(262) 369-9932
Open for curbside service
Pistol Pete's Neighborhood Grill
16755 West Lisbon Rd., Brookfield Wisconsin 53005
(262) 790-9701
https://www.pistolpetesbar.com/
Pistolpetesbrookfield@netzero.com
Italian American restaurant; open Tues- Fri, 3 p.m. to 9 p.m.; Sat. -Sun. 4 p.m. to 9 p.m.
Point Burger Bar Pewaukee
W229N1400 Westwood Dr., Waukesha, WI
(262) 955-9192
https://www.facebook.com/pointburgerbarpewaukee/
Beer, liquor, hard seltzer, Point sodas for sale TO-GO!
Get your Point Burger fix at home!
Point Burger Bars open 11AM-7PM for to-go & delivery.
Get take-out directly through us
pointburgerbar.alohaorderonline.com
Red Circle Inn and Bistro
N44W33013 Watertown Plank Rd., Nashotah, Wisconsin 53058
(262) 367-4883
www.redcircleinn.com
Call for Hours. Inside Pickup. Curbside Pickup.
Rochester Deli
143 W. Broadway, Waukesha, WI 53186
(262) 522-9611
Full menu available carry out, curbside or delivery available
Rosati's of Oconomowoc
1288 Summit Ave #101, Oconomowoc, WI 53066
(262) 560-0066
Normal Business Hours. Restaurant Delivery. Inside Pickup.
Rustic Inn
8739 Brown St, Oconomowoc, WI 53066
(920) 474-4419
https://www.facebook.com/Rustic-Inn-216177715096131/
Open for take out
Sakura Japan Sushi & Grill
332 W Broadway, Waukesha, WI 53186
(262) 408-5681
Open for carry out 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. Tues-Sun.
Sobelmans Waukesha
332 Williams St., Waukesha WI 53186
(262) 408-2320
@Sobelmanswaukesha
Check website/Facebook for hours. Restaurant Delivery. Third-party Delivery (DoorDash, Grubhub). Inside Pickup. Curbside Pickup.
Spring City Restaurant and Rox Bar & Grill
2820 N. Grandview Blvd., Pewaukee, WI 53072
https://springcityrestaurant.com/
(262) 544-9000- Restaurant (262) 544-9020- Bar
Restaurant open daily from 8a.m. to 9 p.m. for dine in, take out and delivery;
Rox Bar open at 2 p.m. daily
https://theroxbar.com/
Spring City Wine House
336 W. Main St., Waukesha
https://www.springcitywinehouse.com/
Now open at 3 p.m.
The Station Pub and Grill
W226 N3013 Duplainville Rd., Pewaukee, WI
(262) 695-5300
http://www.the-station-pub.com
Open for carry out!
The Steaming Cup
340 West Main St., Waukesha, WI 53186
(262) 522-3605
TheSteamingCup.com
Check website/Facebook for hours. Inside Pickup.
SteelTank Brewing Co
1225 Robruck Drive
Oconomowoc, WI, 53066
(262) 569-6000
steeltankbrewing.com
Check website/Facebook for hours. Inside Pickup.
Sunset Family Restaurant
535 W. Sunset Dr., Waukesha
(262) 524-9555
https://www.sunsetfamilyrestaurant.com/menu.html
Now open for dine-in!
Taco Amigo
2104 W. Silvernail Rd., Pewaukee, WI
Open for carry out 10:30am - 8:30pm; delivery through doordash, Uber eats and grub hub
http://tacoamigo.hrpos.heartland.us
Taqueria Guadalajara #2
801 W. Moreland Blvd Unit C, Waukesha, WI 53188
(262) 875-3981
We will remain open for carryout until further notice
Tally’s Tap
S31W24661 Sunset Dr.
Waukesha, WI
https://www.tallystap.com/
262-446-3153
We will be open 11-8pm for curb-side pick up or delivery.
Texas Roadhouse
2513 Plaza Ct, Waukesha, WI 53186
(262) 798-7427
https://www.texasroadhouse.com/
Open for curbside and carry out orders
Tofte’s Table
331 Riverfront St., Waukesha, WI 53186
(262) 408-5633
Toftestable.com
We will be offering carry-out orders after 3 pm. Monday- Saturday
The Union House Restaurant
S42 W31320 WI-83, Genesee Depot, WI 53127
(262) 968-4281
http://theunionhouse.com/
Offering UH on the go! Whether it’s CATERING, PERSONAL CHEF or CURBSIDE we will help your needs with quality food! Make your order today!!
Waukesha Elk’s Lodge #400
2301 Springdale Rd.Waukesha, WI53186
(262) 717-9488
http://www.waukeshaelks.org/fish-fry-2/
info@waukeshaelks.org
Friday fish fry specials available for carry out
Whelans Coffee & Ice Cream
163 E. Wisconsin Ave., Oconomowoc
(262) 560-1678
www.whelanscoffee.com
Stop in today to try one of our newer recipes made in-house.
Wine Maniacs Bar & Bistro
W359-N5002 Brown St., Oconomowoc
Curbside and delivery.
Kitchen hours: Tuesday-Friday 4-7pm; Saturday 1-7pm; Monday-Sunday CLOSED
262-244-0385
Have a restaurant or pub to add? Email information to Patrice Shanks at pshanks@conleynet.com