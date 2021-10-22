OCONOMOWOC — State Rep. Barbara Dittrich, R-Oconomowoc, has named Western Lakes Fire District Chief Bradley Bowen as the First Responder of the Year for the 38th Assembly District.
According to the press release issued by Dittrich’s office, Bowen devoted himself to combating the COVID-19 pandemic in an exemplary display of leadership, securing doses of the vaccine with little to no assistance from state agencies in order to inoculate first responders and members of the public across both Waukesha and Jefferson counties.
“I am so very proud to present this award to Chief Brad Bowen as our First Responder of the Year,” Dittrich said in a statement. “We are all extremely grateful for his service. He is a shining example of our dedicated first responder community not just in Oconomowoc but in the 38th Assembly District and throughout our entire state.”
Chief Brad Bowen and the Western Lakes Fire District serve the towns of Ashippun, Concord, Merton, Oconomowoc, Ottawa and Sullivan, the city of Oconomowoc, and the villages of Dousman, Lac La Belle, Sullivan and Summit.
The Wisconsin State Assembly will honor 99 first responders from various Assembly districts on the Assembly floor during the legislative session on Oct. 26.