Anodyn Coffee 6300 W Mequon Rd., Mequon, WI 53092 (414) 716-5329 Closed until April 1st
Anvil Pub & Grille 6300 W. Mequon Rd., Mequon, WI 53092 N70 W6340 Bridge Rd, Cedarburg, WI 53012 Carry-out or curbside pickup available by calling 262-376-2163. Online ordering expected to be set up by the end of this week.
Atlas BBQ 1304 12th Ave, Grafton, WI 53024 (262) 618-2181 Pick up and curb side service
Bavette La Boucherie 6300 W. Mequon Rd., Mequon, WI 53092 (262) 236- 9535via Door Dash and open 11 a.m to 2 p.m. and 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.
Beans & Barley 262-236-9728 6300 W. Mequon Rd., Mequon, WI 53092 Delivery via Door Dash and open 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.
Beanies Mexican Restaurant: 102 E. Grand Ave. Port Washington, WI 53074 (262) 284-7200 Carhop service available from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. for takeout orders. Call 262-284-7200.
Between the Greens 3315 County Rd I, Saukville, WI 53080 (262) 284-9808 Full menu still available for carry out. Please call ahead and place your order.
Bowls 6300 W. Mequon Rd., Mequon, WI 53092 (414) 716-5340 Delivery via Uber Eats and open 11 a.m to 8 p.m.
Brandywine W61 N480 Washington Ave., Cedarburg, WI 53092 262-618-4683 Curbside carryout cancelled until further notice.
The Bunkers Restaurant at Edgewater Golf Club 1762 Cedar Creek Rd, Grafton, WI 53024 (262) 377-1230 edgewatergolfclubwi.com Open for carry out
Cafe 1505 1505 W Mequon Rd, Mequon, WI 53092 (262) 241-7076 https://www.facebook.com/cafe1505/ Prepping for brunch this weekend-we are ready to feed your family! Even if it’s not your usual table in the restaurant, enjoy Café food from the comfort of your home!
Cafe Corazon 6300 W. Mequon Rd., Mequon, WI 53092 (262) 643-4256 We're here for TACOS! Call us or use @doordash us! Delivery via Door Dash and open 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.
Cream & Crepe Cafe N70 W6340 Bridge Rd., Cedarburg, WI 53012 (262) 377-0900 Carry-out only from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. creamandcrepecafe@yahoo.com
Chancery Pub & Restaurant 11046 N. Port Washington Rd. Mequon, WI 53092 (262) 241-3450 Open for take out only
The cheel 105 S. Main St., Thiensville, WI 53092 (262) 236-9463 info@thecheel.com To-go and curbside services available April 15. Hours are Wed. - Sat. from 3 p.m. - 8 p.m. Guests can order starting at 12pm. We'll be offering "the cheel express" menu featuring Fish Fry every day and Puri Tarkari (Himalayan Tacos) available on Thursday.
C. Wiesler's W61N493 Washington Ave, Cedarburg, WI 53012 (262) 377-8833 Open for carry out
Dockside Deli 218 E Main St, Port Washington, WI 53074 (262) 284-9440 Menu: places.singleplatform.com Open for 9 a.m. until 2 p.m.! Walk ins or phone ins welcome for lunch orders for pick up or delivery
Flipside Cafe & Grill 2074 Washington St, Grafton, WI 53024 (262) 474-0140 Curbside pick up; Friday fish fry special
Foxtown Brewing
6411 W. Mequon Rd., Mequon, WI 53092 (262) 292-5700 https://foxtownbrewing.com *Qualifying orders (2 or more menu items) will receive a FREE 4 Pack of Homestead Helles @ Pickup with proof of valid ID** Open for curbside pick up
Lake Church Inn 690 County Road Dr., Lake Church (Belgium), WI 53004 262-285-3475 / 414-688-3782 Open Fridays for carry out & curbside pickup including fish fry 4:30-8:00pm; beer, wine & bottles of liquor to go.
Pourvino Winebar 1239 Washington St, Grafton, WI 53024 (920) 428-8466 Open for take out including Friday fish fry Menu: places.singleplatform.com
Purple Door 6300 W Mequon Rd., Mequon, WI 53092 (262) 643-4073 Carry-out & grab-and-go items are fully stocked and ready go! Call ahead to order or come in to any of our 3 locations and stock up on your favorite flavors!
Rivers Edge Restaurant 283 S Riverside Dr, Saukville, WI 53080 (262) 284-9918 Full menu available for carry out; cash only temporarily
Skippy’s Burger Bar 113 Green Bay Rd, Thiensville, WI 53092 (262) 512-1240 https://www.facebook.com/SkippysBurgerBar/ Serving curbside carry out Tues-Thurs 4-8pm and Fri-Sat, 11:30am-8pm. Call 262-512-1240 to place your order.
Stilt House Gastro Bar W62N630 Washington Ave, Cedarburg, WI 53012 (262) 618-4889 order online at www.stilthousegastrobar.com. #RallyforRestaurants
Tomaso’s W63 N688 Washington Ave., Cedarburg, WI 53012 (262) 377-7630 Orders available for carryout
The Wicked Grille 219 N Franklin St., Port Washington, WI (262) 235-4808 www.thewickedgrille.com Normal Business Hours. Inside Pickup. Curbside Pickup.
Twisted Willow Restaurant 308 N Franklin St, Port Washington, WI 53074 (262) 268-7600 Open for carry out with “Family of 4” specials
Yummy Bones Barbecue Port Washington 201 N Franklin St, Port Washington, WI 53074 (262) 268-9221 Menu: yummybones.com Starting today through April 1st - order at least $35 of food and we will give a $5 gift card for your next visit! Call ahead so we can have your order ready
Casa Tequila 3461 High Road, Hartford, and 150 S. Main St., West Bend https://www.facebook.com/CasaTequilaWI/ Our West Bend and Hartford locations will be open for carry out and curbside pick up from 4:00PM TO 8:00PM starting today. You can order online at www.casatequilawi.com or by phone at 262-334-0200 (West Bend) or 262-673-9999 (Hartford).
Culaccino Bar & Italian Kitchen 110 Wisconsin St., West Bend, WI 53095 (262) 429-2160 www.culaccinoitalian.com Normal Business Hours. Restaurant Delivery. Inside Pickup. Curbside Pickup.
Eaton’s Fresh Pizza 830 E. Paradise Dr., West Bend, WI 53095 (262) 429-2292 Order online eatonpizzawestbend.com or call
Fox & Hounds 1298 Friess Lake Rd., Hubertus, WI 53033 (262) 628-1111 Temporarily closed
Hankerson's Country Oven Inc. 2107 W. Washington St., West Bend, WI 53095 (262) 338-0782 Open for daily baked goods. Call in or carry out; Mon. -Sat 5:00 a.m.-3:00pm, Sun 5:30am-2:00pm, closed Tuesday’s.
The Jail House Restaurant 897 Pleasant Valley Rd., West Bend, WI 53095 (262) 675-9302 www.jailhousewi.com Normal Business Hours. Inside Pickup. Curbside Pickup.
Jimmy’s Restaurant & Bar N168 W21212 Main St., Jackson, WI 53037 (262) 677-9060 Open for carry out and delivery
Johnny Manhattan’s 3718 Hubertus Rd., Hubertus, WI 53033 (262) 628-7700 Temporarily closed
Kenicky’s Public House 2763 WI-175, Richfield, WI 53076 (262) 674-1604 Open for carry out
Krimmer’s 114 N. Main St., West Bend, WI 53095 (262) 346-8454 Open for curbside delivery, regular delivery and carry out
LaCabana Mexican Grill 1102 E. Paradise Dr., West Bend, WI 53095 (262) 429-1395 Open for delivery and carry out; free delivery with chips and salsa
MJ Stevens Pub & Restaurant 5260 Aurora Rd., Hartford, WI 53027 (262) 644-6037 Open for carry out orders
The Norbert 115 S. Main St., West Bend, WI 53095 (262) 429-1231 Carry out specials including fish fry Friday
Nuckleheadz Bar & Grill 3680 County Hwy. NN., West Bend, WI 53095 (262) 353-9360 Open for carryout and curbside pick up
The Olde Cedar Inn 5802 State Hwy 144, West Bend, WI 53095 (262) 629-4400 Menu: places.singleplatform.com Open for take out and limited delivery
Polanco Mexican Restaurant 1058 E. Commerce Blvd., Slinger, WI 53086 (262) 297-1788 Open for take out and delivery; free chips and salsa
The Poplar Inn 518 Poplar St., West Bend, WI 53095 (262) 335-6302 Open for carry out
Precinct Tap and Table W161N11629 Church St., Germantown, Wisconsin 53022 (262) 415-5680 http://prec1nct.com/ Open for pick ups, Wednesday- Saturday 11am-6pm.
Riverside Brewery and Restaurant 255 South Main Street, West Bend, Wisconsin 53095 (262) 334-2739 riversidebreweryandrestaurant.com We have curbside pick-up and delivery available; Fish fry available both Wednesday and Friday; Family-style dinners for 4 each night of the week; closed Tuesdays.
Slinger House Pub & Grill 100 W. Washington St., Slinger, WI 53086 (262) 644-8518
Timmer’s Resort 1515 Timmer’s Bay Rd., West Bend, WI 53095 (262) 338-7710 Carry out available; fish fry special
Tochi Ramen 705 Village Green Way #102, West Bend, WI 53095 (262) 429-1515 Carry out menu available noon- 7 p.m.
Uncle Larry’s Rustic Inn 3327 Lake Dr., Hartford, WI 53027 (262) 457-2038 Temporarily closed; contact Goeman’s Rapid Mart for carry out and delivery at www.rmhartford.com/menu
WAUKESHA COUNTY
5 Joints at 5 Points 257 W. Broadway, Waukesha, WI 53186 (262) 408-2083 5joints5points.com /@fivejointsfivepoints Check website/Facebook for hours. Third-party Delivery (DoorDash). Inside Pickup.
Albanese’s Roadhouse 2301 Bluemound Rd., Waukesha, WI 53186 (262) 785-1930 Albanesesroadhouse.com Open for carry outs or curbside pick up Tues. thru Thursday 11 a.m. – 7 p.m., Friday 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sat. 4 p.m. to 9 p.m. Our famous house wine and 6 packs available to go. Free house wine with orders of $30 or more!
Café Buzzz 200 West Summit Ave, Wales, WI 53183 (262) 968-9000 https://cafebuzzz.com/ Drive thru open for breakfast sandwiches, lunch paninis and coffee drinks!
Cafe de Arts 830 W. Saint Paul Ave., Waukesha, WI 53188 (262) 446-1856 https://cafe-de-arts-roasters.business.site/ You can now call ahead to place your order for pickup in the shop or curbside. You're welcome to come into the shop to pickup and pay for your items. If you would prefer not to come in, simply call us from outside and we will run it out to you. 262-446-1856
Casa Tequila 2423 Kossow Rd, Waukesha, WI 53186 (262) 439-8049 https://www.facebook.com/CasaTequilaWI/ Our West Bend and Hartford locations will be open for carry out and curbside pick up from 4:00PM TO 8:00PM starting today. You can order online at www.casatequilawi.com or by phone at 262-334-0200 (West Bend) or 262-673-9999 (Hartford).
Delafield Brewhaus 3832 Hillside Dr, Delafield, WI 53018 (262) 646-7821 delafieldbrewhaus.com Open from 11 am - 8 pm for carry out. Starting at 4 pm we are offering Buy one get one Half off all pizzas!
Golden Mast W349 N5293 Lacy’s Lane Okauchee, WI 53069 (262) 567-7047 https://www.facebook.com/goldenmast/ Closed thru April 6 or until further notice except Friday Fish Fry carry out from 4:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. Please call 30 minutes prior. Pick-up and curbsite
Good Land Wing Co. 15375 W. Bluemound Rd., Suite 160, Brookfield, WI 53005 (414) 930-1377 Open for carry out, curb side pick up from 11 a.m. – 8 p.m. daily
Grimaldi’s Coal Brick Oven Pizzeria 20119 Lord St., Brookfield, WI 53045 (262) 785-1115 Open for carry out, curb side pick up from 11 a.m. – 9 p.m. daily
Gyros West 1538 E. Moreland Blvd., Waukesha, WI (262) 544-0211 Open for carryout or delivery; free drink with each purchase
Jamba Juice 17000 W. Bluemound Rd., Brookfield, WI 53005 (262) 641-0000 Open for delivery, carry out, curb side; Mon-Fri 7 a.m.– 7 p.m; Sat & Sun: 8 a.m.- 7 p.m.
Lakerz Pub and Eatery 118 Wisconsin Ave., Oconomowoc, WI 53066 (262) 567-2734 Foodspot.com/lakerz Curbside, inside pick up and doordash available; open wed-thurs 5p.m. to 9 p.m., Fri-Sat- noon to 11 p.m. and Sun. noon to 9 p.m.
Le Caffe' Bistro S30 W24896 Sunset Dr. Ste 101, Waukesha, WI 53189 www.lecaffebistro.com or @LeCaffeBistro 262-522-7942 Carry out and curbside service. Coffee drinks, bakery, wraps, smoothies, breakfast sandwiches and quiche.
LeDuc's Frozen Custard 240 W. Summit Ave., Wales, WI 53183 (262) 968-2894 https://leducscustard.com/ For curb side pick up, pay ahead of time and and call when you arrive
Machine Shed Restaurant N14 W24145 Tower Pl., Waukesha, WI 53188 (262) 523-1322 machineshed.com We will be closed until further notice.
Mainstream Bar and Grill 404 W. Main St., Waukesha, WI 53186 262-544-6222 info@mainstreambarandgrill.com Phone in pick up and delivery ordering is available this week 11am- 10pm and our delivery radius is about 5 miles right now.
Margaritas Mexican Grill 408 E Main St., Waukesha, WI 53186 (262) 542-4080 Open for takeout only, order: doordash.com
Marty’s Pizza (two locations) 2580 Sun Valley Drive. Delafield, WI 53018 - (262) 646-3327 and 16630 W. Bluemound Rd. Brookfield, WI 53005 - (262) 782-5830 http://www.martyspizza.net/ Open for delivery or carry out
Pho King Awesome Waukesha 316 W Sunset Dr, Waukesha, WI53189 (262) 549-0112 Open for carry out
The Picnic Basket Restaurant W329N4492 Lakeland Dr., Nashotah, WI 53058 262-367-6288 picnicbasketrestaurant.com Pick-Up is still open! Phone ahead or order in house. Curb Side Pick-Up is available! We Deliver Monday-Friday 10:30-2! Door-Dash.
Pink Mocha Café & Coffee House 418 Merton Ave., Hartford, WI 53029 (262) 369-9932 Open for curbside service
Taqueria Guadalajara #2 801 W. Moreland Blvd Unit C, Waukesha, WI 53188 (262) 875-3981 We will remain open for carryout until further notice
Tally’s Tap S31W24661 Sunset Dr. Waukesha, WI 53189 We will be open 11-8pm for curb side pick up or delivery. Delivery will be made with in a 5 mile radius for a $5 fee. All orders will require a credit card at the time of placing order. Currently we are offering our full menu while supplies last.
Tofte’s Table 331 Riverfront St., Waukesha, WI 53186 (262) 408-5633
Toftestable.com Hello Table Friends! We will be offering TO-GO dinners and are happy to run the food to you curbside if you do not wish to come into the building. To-go orders can be made by calling us at 262-408-5633 after 3 pm. Monday- Saturday
The Union House Restaurant S42 W31320 WI-83, Genesee Depot, WI 53127 (262) 968-4281 unionhouse.com Union House to the Rescue @unionhouserestaurant offering UH on the go! Whether it’s CATERING, PERSONAL CHEF or CURBSIDE we will help your needs with quality food! Make your order today!! Breakfast, Lunch, Dinner and in between. (262) 968-4281