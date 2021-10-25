Retzer Nature Center emerges from pandemic with new Friends leader

WAUKESHA — The first order of business for Larry Kascht as new Friends of Retzer Nature Center president is to get the word out about $500,000 the support group has funded to improve the environmental showpiece west of town.
Kascht gained the chops for this task during a 29-year career at Retzer. As a boy, he spent weekends on his family’s hobby farm in Sheboygan County where he hiked, enjoyed birds, wildflowers and planted trees.
While at Retzer, Kascht coled five eco-tourism trips to Costa Rica. Friends groups also have visited Alaska, Belize, Panama and Cuba. Kascht was supervisor and lead teaching naturalist at Retzer from 1989 to 2018. He became Friends president earlier this year.
“The example of Costa Rica’s incredible biodiversity, and of the incredible dedication of the people to its conservation, have been life-changing for me,” he said.
In a recent interview, Kascht said he and the Friends group will work to re-introduce eco-tourism trips, which came to a halt due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“I have had tremendous opportunities in my life, to experience firsthand the beauty and complexity of the ecosystem,” Kascht said.
Other notable events sponsored by Friends are Wild Winter Nights, Apple Festival and Earth Week.
Founded in 1989, the Friends’ goals are to encourage, perpetuate and promote “the work of conservation and natural resource education,” according the group’s website. “Our team of volunteers seek the involvement of the community in the form of financial and volunteer support to work toward the continued growth and improvement of Retzer Nature Center.”
Kascht summarized it: “This 32-year accomplishment includes the completion of 25 projects, with a monetary value well exceeding $500,000.”
His resume includes an 11-year stint as a high school science teacher from 1978 to 1989. Kascht has a bachelor’s degree in biology from the University of Notre Dame and a master’s in botany from the University of Wisconsin–Madison.
Kascht keeps a hand in education as an associate lecturer in the environmental studies program at the University of Wisconsin– Parkside in Kenosha.
“Throughout my 40 years of teaching, I have always tried to communicate science and nature concepts in plain language and in dramatic concrete terms,” Kascht said.
Retzer has been his chalkboard to educate visitors.
“For nearly 50 years, Waukesha County’s Retzer Nature Center has been a magnetic and irresistible destination for Waukesha County residents,” he said. “A jewel in the crown of the Waukesha County Parks, Retzer’s natural lands and Environmental Learning Center have been a prime venue for hiking, family outings, school field trips, scout projects, nature programs, and every conceivable family event.
“Florence Retzer gave her home and farm for the establishment of a nature center, and the growing success and visibility of the center have made it a builtin part of the good life in Waukesha County.
“The reasons for this growth and success are many, but one important reason (often under the radar) has been the commitment of support by the Friends of Retzer Nature Center.”
Highlights of past Friends of Retzer Nature Center sponsorships
■ 2020: $45,000 donated to complete discovery trail project.
■ 2019: $27,500 awarded to Waukesha County to equip its citizen science program for a natural resource monitoring and management program.
■ 2017: $11,000 donated to the Horwitz-DeRemer Planetarium for audiovisual upgrade.
■ 2012: Friends procured $28,900 for the night sky observatory platform.
■ 2010-12: $36,400 allocated for prairie underground indoor exhibit.
■ 2005: Friends raised $261,000 for an addition to the learning center.
■ 1995: Friends donated $6,200 for the handicapped accessible adventure trail.