Rogers trauma recovery director offers guidance after Christmas parade tragedy

WAUKESHA — The clinical director of trauma recovery services at Rogers Behavioral Health based in Oconomowoc is providing insight to the Waukesha community on how to process the traumatic events that unfolded downtown on Sunday.
Chad Wetterneck, Ph.D., said community members are likely experiencing a range of emotions, and that’s normal. It likely doesn’t look the same for everyone — some may be in a state of shock, where they are not feeling much of anything. Others may be experiencing emotions where they are shaken or crying when they think about the event, he said.
“We are going to feel differently and potentially strongly about something like this, especially happening so close to where we live or if you were there — that’s normal to feel,” he said. “So let’s make sure that we’re not looking at this like ‘Is there something wrong with me?’ If I couldn’t sleep or sleep well, if I’m thinking about it a lot, if I’m replaying it in my head.”
Wetterneck said it’s also common for individuals at such events to feel survivors’ guilt. Wetterneck said some people may also be reminded of other traumatic experiences in their lives, so it’s best not to share videos of the incident with others, whether you were there or not.
“You can’t un-watch something ... you can decide for yourself whether or not you can decide psychologically if you’re in a place to see something like that,” he said.
Children
Wetterneck said parents need to consider what they want to say to their children and plan how they want to communicate those things — even if it means writing down bullet points or practicing some of the conversation aloud to themselves.
“There’s never a real right time and place to have conversations, but there’s definitely some times and places that are less functional to do them,” he said.
Wetterneck suggested avoiding times when distractions are around, such as if kids are in the middle of playing video games, and opting to instead talk about the traumatic incident in a quiet place such as during a walk.
“Make sure you ask them ‘What do you know?’ about what happened,” he said. “They might hear something that’s incorrect or they might already know more than you think they know, but I think it’s really important to find out what they know that’s factual.”
It’s important to share with children the facts of what happened, so they are not operating on an inaccurate narrative, Wetterneck said. If adults don’t know what happened, that’s a decent answer, and they can look into it and provide more information later, Wetterneck said.
“This is scary enough as it is, so let’s not make it scarier by making up things that are not true,” he said.
Wetterneck said it’s also important to reassure kids that they will be OK no matter what happens in the future.
Adults
Wetterneck said much of the advice he has for adults also applies to kids.
“You need to identify people that you feel like you can trust and are caring that you can talk about it with,” he said.
Reaching out to friends and family is important, he said — letting them know you’re available to talk to them if they need to talk about it. Establishing a pattern of checking in with loved ones is also important, which makes it easier when it’s needed the most.
Wetterneck said everyone also wants to know what happened, as new information is provided frequently. He suggests people maintain balance with other things they need to do in their life, and many should recognize when they need a break from it.
“It might be too early to talk about needing a break from this but I do know that some people are probably searching all news sources and refreshing screens, or whatever else, trying to find out (more) information in real time,” he said. “All of that information does become available (even) if you space it out hours or even a day.”
Regular self-care activities are important as well, Wetterneck said — including eating, sleeping and relaxing activities before bed.
Being helpful and proactive also can assist community members through the process, including volunteering at events, getting involved with local agencies and making community donations.
Recognizing that you or someone you love may need professional help is also important.
“I would encourage people to consider whether or not they want to seek out professional help,” he said. “(If you are looking for professional help) I would specifically look for people that say they specialize in working in trauma.”