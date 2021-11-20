Sandra Lee Gray
WAUKESHA
Dec. 3, 1938 — Nov. 16, 2021
Sandra Lee Gray of Waukesha passed away peacefully at home surrounded by her loving family on Tuesday, November 16, 2021, at the age of 82. She was born in Roanoke, Virginia, on December 3, 1938, the daughter of Roy L. and Hazel (Cash) StClair. On January 31, 1959, she married the love of her life, Jesse F. Gray. Moving from Roanoke to St. Louis, MO, to Houston, TX, to Apple Valley, MN, and finally settling in Waukesha in 1976. Sandra owned and operated Pic-a-Bac Paperback Exchange in Waukesha for 30 years, retiring in 2009. She was often referred to as the “book lady.” She was an active member of the social, service, and cultural enrichment sorority Beta Sigma Phi for over 40 years. She and her sisters in Xi Omega contributed in many ways to various community organizations in need, with special attention to the Ronald McDonald House and Waukesha Food Pantry.
She was an avid gardener who loved cucumbers, tomatoes, and green beans fresh from the vine. Her home was surrounded by lush flower beds, pines, oaks, and maples; providing beauty in our lives and natural habitats for the wildlife she so loved watching from her windows.
She also enjoyed sewing, making clothes, mittens, and blankets for children in need as well as her family members, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. Everybody had a pair of polar fleece mittens in the trunk of their car for those Wisconsin winter emergencies.
She will be sadly missed by her beloved husband, Jesse,and their children, Brian Gray of Baldwin, Dawn Schroeder of Milwaukee, and Todd (Joey Hoey) Gray of Madison; her grandchildren, Jacob Schroeder and Jared (Renee) Schroeder and great-grandchildren, Claire, Emma, Jesse and Vivian Schroeder. She is survived by her sister Elaine (Doug) Prillaman, nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents, brother Roy E. StClair, and brother-inlaw Doug Prillaman.
Visitation will be held on Sunday, December 5, 2021, from 1:00 p.m. until the 3:00 p.m. celebration of life and time of sharing at Randle-Dable-Brisk Funeral Home, 1110 S. Grand Ave., Waukesha. Private interment will be at Prairie Home Cemetery. Memorials in Sandra’s name are appreciated to Ronald McDonald House Charities, 8948 Watertown Plank Road, Milwaukee, WI 53226.
Randle-Dable-Brisk Funeral Home, Crematory and Preplanning Service is honored to serve the family. For further information, please call the funeral home at 262547-4035 or visit us online at www.randledable.com for directions or to leave the family an online tribute message.