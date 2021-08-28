School safety takes a team

WAUKESHA — Keeping schools safe is the number one responsibility of school resource officers, but the task doesn’t fall just to them. Members of the school community can do their part as well.
“The way I frame it to the students, the way I frame it to the staff, is we’re not safe in the building (just) because I’m here,” said Waukesha West High School SRO Jason Trimborn, adding that additional eyes and ears can keep everyone safe.
He said one thing that can be especially helpful is the Speak Up, Speak Out centralized safety tool, which is available via app to all Waukesha students and throughout Wisconsin 24 hours per day. The program allows individuals to anonymously prevent violence by reporting something that concerns them, whether it be a student making suicidal remarks or threats to another.
Trimborn is the first Waukesha Police Department member to be the SRO for a high school from which they graduated. As a West alumnus himself, he knows the building well and was a student to some educators who are still teaching there.
He said much of his responsibilities involve being there for kids as a resource, not just for crises. He said he wants to “be a cheerleader for them” and show he’s “a real person, we live in the community... I think that breaks down a lot of barriers.”
In addition to handling potential threats, simply being available on tough days can go a long way. School counselors and psychologists are available to any student, as well as SROs, if they need somebody to talk to. Waukesha Police Lt. Ty Hoffman said much of what goes into an SRO’s duties is intangible.
“If you’ve ever walked with an SRO down the hall during the school day, they’re constantly getting flagged down by kids (and) building up relationships with the students,” he said. He added students may be more comfortable disclosing something important to an officer if they have are comfortable enough and have built a rapport with them.
Waukesha Police Capt. Dan Baumann said the things students are exposed to have evolved in the age of social media, which has the potential for cyber bullying. He recalled a student once told him there used to be a time where “when you left school, you left school,” but the constant connection of the modern era can make it hard to escape peers.
In addition to SROs, schools have a team on site to assess potential threats. Those teams include administrators, counselors, social workers, psychologists and SROs, and “when warning signs are going off with a particular student, this team can communicate that,” Trimborn said. To learn more about Speak Up, Speak Out, visit https://speakup.widoj.gov.