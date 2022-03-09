PEWAUKEE — It was a knock Jim Reuter will never forget.
Then there was the harsh reality he had to present his players.
Their season was over. Two years ago, Pewaukee’s girls basketball team traveled to Green Bay, having clinched its first trip to state in program history days before with a dominating performance against Pius.
On Thursday, March 12, 2020, the Pirates took in the first wave of semifinal games, thinking it would be their chance tomorrow to take the Resch Center floor.
Then, that unforgettable knock on his hotel-room door around 11 p.m.
“I heard a knock on the door from a girl saying, ‘Is this true? Is this really happening?’” Reuter said.
It was happening. The remainder of the season had been canceled because of COVID-19, and instead of continuing its quest for a gold ball, Pewaukee drove right back down I-41 wondering what could have been.
“The plug was pulled that night,” Reuter said. “We had practice. We watched games.
You go to bed, you think, ‘Alright, we’ll play. They played the games tonight.’” Words like “heartbreaking” and “gut-wrenching” were thrown out by senior Lauren Schill, now a sophomore at Marquette. Senior Kennedy Osterman and her teammates shed tears — to say they were devastated was an understatement. Emily Newcomer, Viv Jende and Austyn Brock would also have to come to grips that this was how their high school careers were ending.
Sophomores Sarah Newcomer, Lia Chudzik and Megan Zielsdorf were on that historic 2019-20 team. Two years later, they hope to make their own history. But they certainly don’t forget how quickly it can all be taken away.
“Don’t take anything for granted,” Zielsdorf said after the Pirates repeated history and routed Pius in Saturday’s sectional final. “The opportunity just to be here was amazing itself. We just wanted to come in here with everything we had and leave it all on the court.”
Reuter, now in his fourth season leading the Pirates, is grateful to have another chance to compete at state. But he’ll be holding his breath until the horn sounds Friday afternoon and his players take the court for warmups.
“We came up to two years ago, that was the first time in school history that the girls had gone to state from Pewaukee and then obviously you don’t get the chance to compete,” Reuter said. “And so to go back again, it’s pretty special.”
Each of those three aforementioned senior captains have come a long way in the past two years.
There’s the 5-foot-10 Newcomer, who at one point was more of a three-point specialist for the Pirates earlier in her career. She’s blossomed into an outstanding all-around player, using her length to disrupt opponents defensively and excellent shooting touch to score at all three levels.
Newcomer went over 1,000 career points in the regional final victory over New Berlin West on Feb. 26. After being named honorable mention all-state as a junior, Newcomer should be a first team lock as a senior. She’s averaging 16.0 points, 5.2 rebounds, 4.1 assists and 2.2 steals per game this season.
“Sarah’s obviously one of the best players in Pewaukee history and she can create so many opportunities for her teammates,” Reuter said of the Northern Michigan recruit. “She’s very unselfish. She can score the ball in a variety of ways and really kind of sets the tone.”
Zielsdorf, a 6-2 forward, knows a thing or two about playing at the Resch Center.
She was a middle hitter on Pewaukee’s state-qualifying girls volleyball team this past fall and parlayed that into a strong senior campaign on the hardwood. She’s averaging 10.3 points, a team-high 5.6 rebounds and 2.3 steals per game.
“Megan I think might be the best defender we have,” Reuter said. “She’s long, she’s lanky, she really runs the floor well for us and does a lot of little things, sneaking in and getting buckets for us.”
Chudzik saw limited playing time as a sophomore but has been the floor general for the Pirates over the past two seasons. Knowing she has no shortage of scoring options around her, Chudzik has played her role to a T, averaging 6.0 points, 4.6 rebounds, 3.1 assists and 2.0 steals per contest.
“Lia is an absolute floor leader for us,” Chudzik said. “She’s always talking out there, telling people where to go, tons of energy. On the bench she’s still coaching other people, telling them where to go.”
There was certainly added incentive to make it back to state after what happened two years ago.
“To have that taken away from us brings that extra motivation,” Newcomer said. “We want to get that feeling back, and to be able to do it our senior year, our last year, it means the world to me.”
Chudzik remembers March 12, 2020 and the seniors that were so instrumental in helping the Pirates break down that barrier.
“I have to thank the girls that came before us because they taught us so much about competing at a high level and how to get here,” Chudzik said. “It’s all about the culture of Pewaukee. We all want to do it together.”
For Reuter, Friday can’t come soon enough. But once it does, those class of 2020 players he coached will be with the Pirates in spirit.
“We’re still very much in touch with them and they’re still a big part of what we're doing here,” Reuter said.