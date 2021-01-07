FILE - In this March 1, 2020, file photo, Milwaukee Brewers' Justin Smoak is congratulated after scoring during a spring training baseball game against the Cincinnati Reds in Phoenix. The Yomiuri Giants of Japanese baseball on Thursday, Jan. 7, 2021, announced they have agreed to a deal with Smoak. Smoak played last season with the Milwaukee Brewers and the San Francisco Giants.. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings, File)