FILE - Brigette Lacquette poses for a photo at the IIHF World Junior Hockey Championship in Edmonton, Alberta, Dec. 28, 2021. Lacquette, a defender on Canada’s Olympic women’s hockey team in 2018, is now a Chicago Blackhawks regional scout and the first Indigenous woman to scout in the NHL. Lacquette, 29, also serves on the NHL’s player inclusion and female hockey advisory committees. (Jason Franson/The Canadian Press via AP, File)