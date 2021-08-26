FILE - In this June 5, 2021, file photo, United States' Sofia Kenin plays a return to countrywoman Jessica Pegula at the French Open tennis tournament at Roland Garros in Paris. Kenin pulled out of the U.S. Open on Wednesday, Aug. 25, because she recently tested positive for COVID-19, even though she said she has received a vaccine. Kenin announced what she called “disappointing news” on social media. (AP Photo/Michel Euler, File)