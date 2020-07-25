FILE - In this Feb. 1, 2020, file photo, Sofia Kenin of the U.S. holds the Daphne Akhurst Memorial Cup after defeating Spain's Garbine Muguruza in the women's singles final at the Australian Open tennis championship in Melbourne, Australia. Tennis Australia chief executive Craig Tiley will be looking at the delayed running of both the U.S. Open and French Open to help plan contingencies for the first Grand Slam tournament of 2021, but Tiley says the tournament has already decided on how the Australian Open will shape up in January, reduced seating due to social distancing, players in a secure biosecurity "bubble" and the likelihood of no overseas spectators. (AP Photo/Lee Jin-man, File)