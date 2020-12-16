Major League Baseball all-star Manny Ramirez poses for a photograph overlooking Sydney, Wednesday, Dec. 2, 2020. Ramirez, who was the World Series MVP when the Red Sox broke their 86-year title drought in 2004, is scheduled to begin the season on Thursday, Dec. 17, 2020, for the Sydney Blue Sox in the Australian Baseball League. (Dan Himbrechts/AAP Image via AP)