FILE - SoFi Stadium stands before an NFL football game between the Los Angeles Rams and the Arizona Cardinals in Inglewood, Calif., Oct. 3, 2021. Daniel Luna, a San Francisco 49ers fan who suffered a traumatic brain injury after being punched in Los Angeles during a confrontation at SoFi Stadium in January, is out of a coma and back in the San Francisco Bay Area, a family friend said, Wednesday March 9, 2022. A suspect, Bryan Alexis Cifuentes-Rossell, 33, was criminally charged earlier this month. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong, File)