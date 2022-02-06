FILE - This photo released by the Inglewood (Calif.) Police Department shows Bryan Alexis Cifuentes-Rossell. Cifuentes-Rossell, 33, was arrested for investigation of assault by means to produce great bodily injury, in the altercation last weekend that left a San Francisco 49ers fan with a traumatic brain injury. Daniel Luna was in the intensive care unit at Harbor-UCLA Medical Center after undergoing surgery Friday, Feb. 4, to relieve pressure on the right side of his head, Luna's family said in a statement. (Inglewood Police Department via AP, File)