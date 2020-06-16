FILE - In this Dec. 29, 2019, file photo, San Francisco 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan smiles during a news conference after an NFL football game against the Seattle Seahawks in Seattle. The 49ers rewarded Shanahan with a new six-year contract Monday, June 15, 2020, after he took the team to the Super Bowl in his third season at the helm. A person familiar with the deal said the Niners are replacing the three years remaining on Shanahan's original six-year contract signed in 2017 to keep him under contract through 2025. The person spoke on condition of anonymity because the deal hasn't been announced. (AP Photo/Stephen Brashear, File)