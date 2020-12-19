FILE - In this Sunday, Nov. 15, 2020, file photo, the Buffalo Bills and the Arizona Cardinals compete during the first half of an NFL football game in Glendale, Ariz. The San Francisco 49ers are set to embark on an unusual three-week road trip after being kicked out of their stadium and practice facility because of strict new COVID-19 protocols in their home county in Northern California. The Niners will fly to Arizona, where they will practice, live and play their next two games after Santa Clara County imposed a three-week ban on games and practices for contact sports. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin, File)