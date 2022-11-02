FILE - Retired San Francisco 49ers general manager John McVay stands next to a model of the planned 49ers NFL football stadium at the Preview Center in Santa Clara, Calif., Tuesday, Sept. 27, 2011. John McVay, the executive who helped launch the San Francisco 49ers dynasty and grandfather of Rams coach Sean McVay, has died. He was 91. The 49ers announced Tuesday, Nov. 1, 2022 that McVay had died. (AP Photo/Paul Sakuma, File)