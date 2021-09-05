Ralph "Dupper" Dupps, left, and golf partner Don Furtado, right, joke around on the green of a Sea Pines golf course on Wednesday, Sept. 1, 2021, on Hilton Head Island. Dupps, a former pilot who is blind in his left eye and has macular degeneration in the other, recently made his first ace at a golf course in Hilton Head Plantation. Furtado, when asked if he's ever made a hole-in-one, laughingly replied, "I'm lucky if I make it onto the green." (Drew Martin/The Island Packet via AP)