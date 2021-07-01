FILE - Philadelphia 76ers incoming chief executive officer Scott O'Neil speaks to reporters at the team's NBA basketball training facility in Philadelphia, in this Monday, July 8, 2013, file photo. Scott O’Neil, the CEO of the parent company that owns the Philadelphia 76ers and New Jersey Devils, has resigned after an eight-year run in which he shepherded The Process and the Prudential Center. O’Neil announced Wednesday, June 30, 2021, he was leaving Harris Blitzer Sports & Entertainment after he helped lead scores of projects under the HBSE banner such as the Grammy Museum at the Prudential Center and the creation of a state-of-the-art Sixers complex, both in New Jersey. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke, File)